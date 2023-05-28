All you need to know about ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 2: Host, contestants and more

The mammoth success of the Bigg Boss franchise led the makers to launch a digital version of it last year. Needless to say, it amassed massive viewership and following as well. So much so, it’s now time for the second instalment. With more drama, catfights and romance, here’s all you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Ever since Bigg Boss 16 ended its stint with MC Stan taking home the trophy and the grand prize, fans have been eagerly waiting for the digital instalment. A Bigg Boss fan can never have enough of the show, right? As social media and news publications are buzzing with the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, we make sure you don’t miss anything. To find out more about the show, stay tuned.

All you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT 2

Who is going to host Bigg Boss OTT 2?

This has perhaps been the biggest question ever since the second season was announced. As the previous season was hosted by the likes of Karan Johar and Farah Khan, fans were really interested to know who would host the second season. And there’s good news for fans as the makers have announced that Salman Khan will indeed host the second season of the show.

When will the show start streaming from?

The exact release date of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is not known yet, but as per reports, it is scheduled to start streaming from the last week of May or the first week of June. The show is scheduled to run for a duration of six weeks.

Who are the contestants this season?

While there has been no official confirmation about the contestants this season, there have been several confirmed reports as well as speculations about who we are going to see this season.

The latest development on this front is that Rajeev Sen, the brother of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, was offered the show, but he turned it down citing that it is a longer commitment than he can afford.

Reports suggest a lot of tentative names such as Awez Darbar, Zaid Darbar, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Harshad Arora, Mr Faisu, Fahmaan Khan, Umar Riaz, Gulshan Gautam, Jiya Shankar, and Paras Arora.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram