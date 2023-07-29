‘Bigg Boss’ contestants salary: Who are taking home the biggest cheques on OTT 2?

One of the biggest reality shows in India, Bigg Boss surely has a league of its own. But what makes the show entertaining and has kept its viewership growing exponentially is the interesting mix of contestants. Of course they are paid handsomely, but did you know the Bigg Boss contestants’ salary? Here’s a look at the highest paid contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The digital version of the show, aka Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in full swing, with new drama and controversies unfolding every week. This season got extended by a fortnight, giving fans a reason to celebrate even more. Wild card entries, double eliminations, twists, turns, new romances and friendships, this season has seen it all. But what a lot of fans don’t know is Bigg Boss contestants’ salaries for this season. Don’t worry though, we have got you covered. We have listed the highest paid contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. There’s a catch though, the numbers might make you feel poor, very poor!

Bigg Boss contestants salary this season

Pooja Bhatt

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt in the Bigg Boss house came as a surprise to everyone. Six weeks in, she is still one of the top contenders and battling it out for the trophy. But she is also the highest paid contestant on the show, with a paycheck of INR 3.1 lakh per week and INR 45,000 per day. Pretty impressive, right?

Jiya Shankar

Popular television actress Jiya Shankar is another contestant in the house who has kept the interest and buzz around her quite high ever since she’s entered the house. Known for her roles in TV series like Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Sab TV’s comedy series Kaatelal & Sons, she is earning INR 3 lakh per week, according to Free Press Journal.

Abhishek Malhan

Popularly known by his social media presence, Fukra Insaan, Abhishek Malhan has been another strong contestant on the show, who seems to be one of the crowd favourites as well. He is reportedly earning INR 30,000 per episode on this season.

Elvish Yadav

He was a wild card entry who entered the show just a couple of weeks ago, but he’s playing a great game and is already everyone’s favourite. According to FilmiBeat, he’s making somewhere between INR 15-20 lakh on the show, making him one of the highest paid Bigg Boss contestants.

All Images: Courtesy JioCinema/Instagram