facebook
Home > Entertainment > Streaming > ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants salary: Who are taking home the biggest cheques on OTT 2?
‘Bigg Boss’ contestants salary: Who are taking home the biggest cheques on OTT 2?
Entertainment
29 Jul 2023 01:00 PM

‘Bigg Boss’ contestants salary: Who are taking home the biggest cheques on OTT 2?

Sreetama Basu

One of the biggest reality shows in India, Bigg Boss surely has a league of its own. But what makes the show entertaining and has kept its viewership growing exponentially is the interesting mix of contestants. Of course they are paid handsomely, but did you know the Bigg Boss contestants’ salary? Here’s a look at the highest paid contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The digital version of the show, aka Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in full swing, with new drama and controversies unfolding every week. This season got extended by a fortnight, giving fans a reason to celebrate even more. Wild card entries, double eliminations, twists, turns, new romances and friendships, this season has seen it all. But what a lot of fans don’t know is Bigg Boss contestants’ salaries for this season. Don’t worry though, we have got you covered. We have listed the highest paid contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. There’s a catch though, the numbers might make you feel poor, very poor!

Bigg Boss contestants salary this season

Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss contestants salary

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt in the Bigg Boss house came as a surprise to everyone. Six weeks in, she is still one of the top contenders and battling it out for the trophy. But she is also the highest paid contestant on the show, with a paycheck of INR 3.1 lakh per week and INR 45,000 per day. Pretty impressive, right?

Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss contestants salary

Popular television actress Jiya Shankar is another contestant in the house who has kept the interest and buzz around her quite high ever since she’s entered the house. Known for her roles in TV series like Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Sab TV’s comedy series Kaatelal & Sons, she is earning INR 3 lakh per week, according to Free Press Journal.

Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss contestants salary

Popularly known by his social media presence, Fukra Insaan, Abhishek Malhan has been another strong contestant on the show, who seems to be one of the crowd favourites as well. He is reportedly earning INR 30,000 per episode on this season.

Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss contestants salary

He was a wild card entry who entered the show just a couple of weeks ago, but he’s playing a great game and is already everyone’s favourite. According to FilmiBeat, he’s making somewhere between INR 15-20 lakh on the show, making him one of the highest paid Bigg Boss contestants.

All Images: Courtesy JioCinema/Instagram

Bigg Boss contestants Bigg Boss OTT 2
‘Bigg Boss’ contestants salary: Who are taking home the biggest cheques on OTT 2?

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.