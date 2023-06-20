Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants: Here’s all you need to know about them

Bigg Boss OTT is back with its second edition and the premiere on June 17 was everything you expect Bigg Boss to be – star studded and full of drama! While Salman Khan got on board to host this season, the interesting lineup of contestants got us excited. Here’s all the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants and all you need to know about them.

From a Bollywood star’s ex-wife to ex-lovers to a contestant being eliminated within just a few hours of entering the house, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has already kicked off to an interesting start. This season features eminent Bollywood and TV personalities as well as social media stars and influencers. As we embark on the journey, we’re excited to see how the second season unfolds. Here’s a look at all the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.

All the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Pooja Bhatt

A director, actress and Mahesh Bhatt’s eldest daughter, Pooja Bhatt was a big name in the 90s with superhit films like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Sadak. She made her OTT debut in 2021 with the women-centric show Bombay Begums, and she was lauded for her portrayal of Rani Irani. Her entry to the Bigg Boss OTT house came as a surprise to everyone, because she is undoubtedly the biggest star this season.

Abhishek Malhan

Popularly known by his YouTube channel as Fukra Insaan, Abhishek Malhan was ranked by the audience as the top performer in the Bigg Boss house. Born in Pitampura, Delhi, Malhan is a popular social media gamer and Youtuber with an ever-growing fanbase of 8.59 million subscribers on YouTube.

Puneet Kumar

Known for his social media persona, Puneet Superstar was another interesting addition to the list of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. We say ‘was’ because he was evicted in just less than 24 hours of entering the house, due to his behaviour. Even after several warnings from Bigg Boss, when the influencer did not rectify his behaviour, he was thrown out of the house by the makers and the rest of the contestants.

Palak Purswani

A famous on the television circuit, Palak has appeared on reality shows like Splitsvilla and Nach Baliye, and TV serials like Badii Devrani, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Nastik, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. But there’s another reason why she’s famous in the house, for being the ex-fiance of fellow contestant Avinash Sachdev. Fans are excited to see how this connection pans out on the show.

Avinash Sachdev

Best known for his roles in Chotti Bahu and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Avinash Sachdev is a well known television actor. Sachdev married his co-actor Shalmalee Desai in 2015 and later got divorced. He went on to date and got engaged to his Bigg Boss fellow contestant Palak Purswani, before calling it quits. It will be interesting to see if the duo form an alliance on the show.

Manisha Rani

A dancer by profession, Manisha Rani rose to fame as she went viral on the popular social media platform TikTok. She then went on to participate in the dance reality show Dance India Dance and has also appeared on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. She hails from a village in Munger district in Bihar and ran away from home to make a career in the entertainment industry.

Jiya Shankar

Next on the list of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants is Jiya Shankar. She has been bowling audiences over with her acting stints in TV serials like Meri Hanikarak Biwi where she played Dr. Iravati Pandey, Kaatelal & Sons where she played Susheela Ruhail Solanki and others. She was recently seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in the Marathi film Ved, for which she earned a lot of praise.

Jad Hadid

Lebanese model, actor and television personality, Jad Hadid is an interesting entry in the Bigg Boss house this season. Known to be friends with the popular Bigg Boss contestant from last season Abdu Rozik, Hadid was seen charming the female contestants as soon as he got in the house. However, he was seen flirting with Jiya Shankar, and fans are expecting to see a romance brewing soon!

Falaq Naaz

One of the most popular TV actresses, Falaq Naaz is known for her role in television serial Sasural Simar Ka. She is the sister of actors Shafaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan. She was seen getting emotional at the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, as Salman Khan gave her a pep talk and cheered her up.

Cyrus Broacha

If you are a 90s kid, Cyrus Broacha needs no introduction. He was one of the reasons why Indipop TV was such a cool space while we were frowing up. A popular VJ and comedian and a part of the OG MTV gang, Cyrus Broacha might have been missing from television for a while, but definitely not forgotten. Fans and all the 90s kids are excited to see what he has to offer on the show.

Bebika Dhurve

An Indian actor and social media personality, Bebika Dhurve became popular with her role in the popular TV series Bhagyalaxmi on Zee TV. She also participated in the Miss India pageant in 2020. With her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Dhurve aims to show people a side of her that they have never seen before.

Akanksha Puri

A model and an actress, Akanksha Puri is known for her work in the Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industry. She is most popular for her portrayal of Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh. She recently came in news after she was rumoured to be dating singer Mika Singh. But she cleared the air about her relationship and revealed that she is single.

Aaliya Siddiqui

One of the most highly talked about Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants, Aaliya Siddiqui has been in news for her high-profile separation from actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the drama that followed thereafter. While fans are still divided on their opinion of the entire incident, we are hoping for Aaliya Siddiqui to shed more light on what went down in the entire fiasco.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram