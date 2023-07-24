‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 2 Weekly Highlights: The week of double eliminations, new captain & more

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has its own twists and turns. Even as fans and loyalists have been hooked on to the show for years, sometimes it gets impossible for them as well to see the twists coming. This week on Bigg Boss, we saw a bunch of them and boy, were we surprised! Here are all the events that happened on Bigg Boss OTT season 2 last week – July 17 – 23.

This week saw a lot – there was a double elimination on Weekend Ka Vaar, a first in the history of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan was his usual self though, as he schooled and slammed a lot of contestants for their performance this past week. We also saw the end of a budding romance, as one of them got eliminated this week. That’s not all. Stay tuned as we present the biggest highlights from the week gone by.

Weekly update of Bigg Boss OTT season 2

Double elimination

In a first-ever on this season, we saw the elimination of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Falaq Naaz and Lebanese actor-model Jad Hadid. The contestants that were nominated last week were Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, out of which these two ended their journey on the show.

Salman Khan lashed out at Jiya Shankar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

We also saw Salman Khan strongly dissing Jiya Shankar for serving Elvish Yadav surf water. He stated that this activity is a bad reflection on just her and not anyone else. Even though she accepted her fault and apologised, Salman Khan wasn’t convinced.

Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve got into a fight

We saw how Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve were playfully just goofing around in the house, when the latter scratched Malhan’s back leaving behind marks. When Malhan shared this incident with Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia later, Manisha and Elvish got upset. This led to a conversation between Dhurve and Malhan, where she confided in him about Manisha’s changed behaviour towards her. As Abhishek denied this, the two got into a fight.

Jad Hadid confided in Bebika Dhurve

Last week, Lebanese model and actor Jad Hadid was seen being aloof from the rest of the house. He confided in Bebika Dhurve and confessed that always having to ask for translations has drained him. He also said that he has never been around so much drama in his life, and it’s a lot for him to take. So he prefers spending time alone and being away from everyone in the house.

Avinash Sachdev confessed his strong feelings for Falaq Naaz

Over the last few weeks, we have been seeing the growing romance and bonding between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. As the latter got eliminated, we saw Avinash get real about his feelings for her. After disclosing that he was missing her, he confessed that he has never felt for anyone in the last two years the way he feels for Falaq and that nobody understands him like she did. He ended by saying that the first thing he wants to do after getting out of the show is to meet her.

Pooja Bhatt won the captaincy task

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Last week on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bebika, Avinash, Pooja, Falaq, and Jad were the chosen to participate in the new captaincy task. After several rounds that were judged by Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt won the task.

Manisha Rani got accused of entering the pool while on her periods

Last week Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Falaq Naaz called out Manisha Rani for leaving her sanitary pad behind in the washroom. When Manisha Rani got into the pool, the others accused her of doing it while on her periods. This made Manisha break down and Pooja Bhatt defended her.

All Images: Courtesy jiocinema/Instagram