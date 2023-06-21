‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 1 contestants: Who were the fan favourites and where are they now?

Probably the most popular and most watched reality show on television, Bigg Boss has been skyrocketing in terms of popularity, ever since it first aired in 2006. After more than a decade of successful seasons on TV, the show went digital in 2021 with Big Boss OTT. Needless to say, the show became popular and everyone loved it. With the beginning of the second season, here’s looking at all the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 who went on to become fan favourites. Let’s see where are they now.

One of the factors that contribute to the show’s immense popularity is Salman Khan. Khan’s unique style of hosting has been a fan favourite for years. Even though Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 was not hosted by Salman Khan, the show’s traction did not suffer. The good news is that the makers have roped in Khan for Bigg Boss OTT 2 and fans couldn’t have been more excited. Here’s looking back at Bigg Boss OTT 1 and the contestants who went viral.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestants

Divya Agarwal

The winner of season 1, Divya Agarwal has been a popular name in the entertainment circuit for a long time. She rose to fame when she participated and finished as the runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017. After that, the actress went on to win MTV’s Ace of Space season 1 and then Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She was in news for breaking up with her long-time boyfriend Varun Sood and getting engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. Currently, she is a certified healer, after successfully completing Crystal Therapy.

Nishant Bhat

The choreographer finished as the first runner up on Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Bhat is a dancer and choreographer, who shot to fame when he was a contestant on Dance Deewane. Currently, he entertains his fans on the popular show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Shamita Shetty

Popular Bollywood actress and Shilpa Shetty’s younger sister, Shamita Shetty was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Finishing as the second runner up, she had started dating fellow contestant and actor Raqesh Bapat while on the show. The two called it quits later. Shamita is a successful interior designer by profession and owns her own interior designing company, called Golden Leaf.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat has been a popular face on television and was one of the most loved contestants on the show. His relationship with Shamita Shetty on the show quickly gained momentum and they became everyone’s favourite couple. Fans lovingly called them ShaRa. But soon after the show, the couple split. Bapat was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entrant, but he had to quit the show midway due to health reasons.

Pratik Sehajpal

Model and Naagin actor was another popular contestant on Bigg Boss OTT season 1. He got into an infamous spat with fellow contestant Divya Aggarwal, but left the show midway. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 15, where he became the first runner up. Few days ago, he uploaded a picture with K-pop singer Aoora, and there are speculations that he will be collaborating with the singer soon. This has got everyone excited!

Uorfi Javed

Possibly the most famous of all Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestants, Uorfi Javed has become an internet sensation, courtesy her bold and innovative fashion choices. While many, including popular Bollywood stars, diss her for her fashion sense, a lot of ace fashion designers are keen to sign her up for the biggest fashion shows.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram; Hero Image: Courtesy IMDb