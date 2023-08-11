‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2 finale: Where to watch, finalists, prize money and more

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is finally coming to an end. Currently in its final week, the show has been entertaining its loyalists and fans for nearly eight weeks now. As it reaches its last leg, the Bigg Boss house and fans are gearing up for the finale. And as always, we have all the deets.

Every season of Bigg Boss OTT has been a rollercoaster for the contestants as well as the audience. On OTT where censorship rules don’t apply, the drama is even more. This season was no different. Everything had a twist, and now the finale too will have one. For the first time ever, the finale will be held on a Monday instead of Sunday. as per reports. Here’s all you need to know about the season finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

All about Bigg Boss OTT season 2 finale

When and where can you watch Bigg Boss OTT season 2 finale?

You can watch it on Jio Cinemas app, the OTT partner for Bigg Boss, on 14 August, Monday, 9:00 pm onwards.

Who will be the host?

Like the rest of the season, Salman Khan will host the finale episode as well.

Finalists

As the last task of Bigg Boss came to an end, actress Jiya Shankar was eliminated and we got our top 5 finalists of the season. They are:

Elvish Yadav

Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani

Bebika Dhurve

Pooja Bhatt

Prize money

Coming to the most exciting and interesting part, winning a Bigg Boss title is no small feat. It comes with popularity, recognition and well, the prize money. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will take home a cash prize of INR 25 lakh, and the diamond-studded Bigg Boss trophy.

All Images: Courtesy officialjiocinema/Instagram