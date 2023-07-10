Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 highlights: Popcorn worth drama that took place this week

There are more than one reasons why people are hooked to Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Not only is the drama popcorn worthy, but getting to see Salman Khan every weekend just like on television has been a treat for fans. Because of him, the Sunday special eviction episodes have become even more masaledar (interesting) to watch.

9 June marked the weekend when Salman Khan returned to the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 stage to roast and host. The weekly special episode is the day when evictions happen and Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestants get a piece from Salman on their performances. With so much happening in the house, it is obvious that this episode is the most entertaining part of the show that you cannot miss. And if by chance you did, here are the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 weekend episode and weekly highlights.

From evictions to captaincy race: What happened this week on the Bigg Boss OTT season 2

This week of the reality show was one of the most entertaining episodes so far. Salman Khan picked up a few Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestants and grilled them for the various decisions they made in the past week. The eviction scare, the crying and the fights added more drama to this delightful episode.

Who got evicted?

The nominated contestants for this week were Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Cyrus Broacha. Everyone was keen to know who finally was saying goodbye to the BB house. Initially, Cyrus, Pooja, and Manisha were declared safe by Salman. He was in a teasing mood so he playfully suggested that Bebika had been evicted. She was almost ready to accept her fate, when Salman revealed that she was safe too. Eventually, Salman revealed that this week no eliminations were going to happen.

The daring personality test

One of the most entertaining tasks in the Bigg Boss house has been the personality tests. This time in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani were asked to take this test along with others. The two were asked to describe each other’s personality traits. Manisha tagged Jiya as a coward, confused, and a hypocrite person. She added that Jiya has double standards and that she is very aggressive, unproductive, and deviant. To support her answers, Manisha also cited certain incidents that took place in the past. Jiya also did not mince her words and tagged Manisha as an attention seeker with double standards. She called Manisha self-obsessed, uncompromising, slick, and over-smart. She also added that Manisha follows the mob instead of having her own opinions and gave explanations for each trait.

Jiya Shankar gets bashed by the audience

An intriguing feature that has been introduced in the Bigg Boss OTT house is that contestants and the audience can converse with each other through live interactions. A fan of the show connected over the live session to talk to Jiya. The person pointed out how the Bigg Boss OTT contestant had double standards when Palak Purswani was in the house. They also talked about how Jiya estranged herself from talking to Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz while remaining friends with Palak because she generally relies on others for survival. Jiya gave her reasons as to why she did what she did and why her friendships with Palak, Avinash and Falaq changed over time.

The race for captaincy

Captaincy has always been the hottest topic in BB House. This week Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid (the current captain of the house) were assigned a task to win the title for the coming week. The four contestants were called inside the BB Verse room where they had to talk about why they deserved to be the captain of the house. They also had to give solid reasons as to why the other contestants did not deserve to be a captain. Once this was over, the other contestants were asked to pick a name they thought did not deserve a chance to be a captain in the house ever. Everyone took Abhishek Malhan’s name, barring him from becoming a captain ever.

Falaq Naazz and Manisha Rani’s cold war

The weekend episode always has a surprise in store for the viewers and the contestants. This weekend, Terence Lewis made a special appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. He entered the house to meet the contestants and have some fun with the contestants of BB house. He played a game with them where the contestants had to guess which person had passed a particular comment about them. If they guessed it correctly, they could throw dirty water on the person’s face. Falaq was asked to play the game. She was made to listen to an audio where a person was talking ill about them and calling them selfish. Falaq was quickly able to recognise the voice and was given a chance to throw the dirty water at Manisha.

Cyrus Broacha’s endgame

Cyrus is one of the most entertaining contestants in the house, however, he is not enjoying his stay inside. When Salman Khan announced that the show has been extended by two more weeks, Cyrus’ face lost all the charm. He has since then requested Salman multiple times to pull him out of the show.

Jiya Shankar becomes the captain

Abhishek Malhan lost his captaincy power after he broke some rules. This led to Jiya winning the task and becoming the new captain. As a captain, she had to make sure that no one was violating the rules. However, when Manisha kept sleeping throughout the day, Jiya made sure she schooled her for not following the rules.

Love is in the air for Avinash Sachdev

Avinash finally expressed his feeling for Falaq before the eliminations. He wanted to tell her just in case he did not get a chance to later post eliminations. Falaq took the confession very sportingly and expressed how she was not prepared for it. She told Avinash that she would want to maintain the friendship and not complicate things.

Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve’s cat fight

Captains often get into fights with other contestants over duties and tasks. Something very similar happened with Captain Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve. It all started when Bebika refused to cook for Jad Hadid after their fallout after which Jiya had to intervene. Things got so heated that the two ladies got into a physical fight with each other and even hurled abuse.

Jad Hadid’s emotional breakdown

After his brawl with Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid was seen packing his bag and getting very emotional. After he showed his butt on national television during a fight, Bebika lost her cool over Jad during a task. This led to major drama, compelling Jad to take the decision to leave the house.

