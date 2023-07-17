‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 2 Weekly Highlights: From no evictions to new romances brewing & more

There’s never a dull moment in the Bigg Boss house, thanks to the interesting mix of contestants and Salman Khan, who takes over on the weekends with his witty and entertaining take on the events. Here are all the events that happened on Bigg Boss OTT season 2 last week – July 10 – 16.

Viewers saw a lot happening last week. From two new wild card entries, to new rifts, emotional moments and a twist on Weekend Ka Vaar, it has been a power-packed week. We have the deets on all the major events that happened last week. In case you missed an episode or an important bit, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned to know everything that grabbed the limelight on Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Weekly update of Bigg Boss OTT season 2

Wild card entrants on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Last week saw the entry of two wild card contestants, namely, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav and content creator Aashika Bhatia. While they were meeting for the first time, they have a history. Bhatia revealed that Elvish Yadav had body shamed her earlier on the pretext of roasting her on his channel.

Nobody got eliminated

The biggest highlight of the weekend was that nobody got eliminated. Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are fun but nerve wrecking at the same time, as someone or the other is evicted from the show – Bigg Boss OTT 2. This weekend was a breather as everyone stayed back.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s dance

When Shriya Pilgaonkar picked eight contestants for a paper dance task, no one saw this coming. The chosen contestants were Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. Malhan and Shankar were exchanging romantic glances all throughout the dance, and eventually won the task.

Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav’s verbal spat

We also saw Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav get into a verbal fight after the latter was discussing details about Bebika Dhurve’s life in Dubai. Avinash was getting increasingly provoked and violent during the fight, but Elvish was seen maintaining his calm throughout. The housemates had to intervene and stop the fight.

Contestants had to sacrifice one item

When last week’s nomination task was announced, each contestant had to give up something from their personal belongings, and Abhishek and Jiya had to destroy one item in each round and nominate a member. Falaq Naaz was seen giving up her family picture. Naaz broke down after she gave up her most precious item.

Aashika Bhatia broke down

Last week, we also saw wild card contestant Aashika Bhatia break down on the show. Housemates thought this was because of the brutal trolling she had to face outside the house. Pooja Bhatt was seen comforting her and asking the other housemates to be more sensitive and understanding towards her.

Bebika Dhurve and Manish Rani’s ugly fight

When Manisha had asked Bebika what she wanted to eat, Bebika was seen being rude to her and refused to speak to her. This led to an ugly fight between the two. Names were called and derogatory remarks were made about each other, which further worsened the fight.

