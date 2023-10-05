‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil 7: List of contestants you’ll witness on the show hosted by Kamal Haasan

There is no end to the fandom that Bigg Boss enjoys. What started primarily as a Hindi reality TV show, has now become a phenomenon pan India – with shows running in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali. Bigg Boss Tamil 7 premiered on 1 October 2023, and here is the list of confirmed contestants this season.

True Bigg Boss fans know that once Bigg Boss season is on, there is no greater entertainment than watching housemates survive in the house disconnected from the world. Bigg Boss Tamil 7, hosted by Kamal Haasan, enjoys just as much fame and love as its Hindi counterpart. With drama, controversies and challenges, the season has already kicked off to a great start. Here are all the contestants you will be seeing this season.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 contestants

Cool Suresh

Actor and comedian, Cool Suresh was in news not long ago for forcefully placing a garland on the host of the promotional event for Mansoor Ali Khan’s film Sarakku. He has appeared in films like Padithavudan Kilithu Vidavum, and Chithirame Solladi.

Raveena Daha

An actress, Raveena has appeared in a number of hit films like Jilla, Pizza 3, Enemy, and more. But her claim to fame was with Vishnu Vishal’s Ratsasan, where she played the role of a sexual abuse survivor. She has also appeared in Tamil TV serials like Poove Poochudava, Karaikkal Ammaiyar, Shanthi Nilaya, and Mouna Ragam 2.

Nivisha

A television actress, Nivisha is quite a popular face on Instagram. She has appeared in a lot of reality shows on Vijay TV earlier. Her claim to fame was the TV show Eeramaana Rojavae. When she exited the Tamil serial Malar, fans were sure she would appear on Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

Poornima Ravi

A social media influencer and actress, Poornima Ravi is rumoured to feature alongside Nayanthara in the 75th film of her career. Her reason for coming on Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is that she wanted to give a new direction to her career. She is currently the Captain of the house.

Pradeep Antony

A Tamil actor, Antony has been in the industry for quite some time now, but only became an actor recently. He started his career in the industry as an assistant director. He has appeared in film like Aruvi, Dada, and Vaahl. If you refresh your memory, he was also seen on the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Rapper Nixen

A rapper, lyricist, songwriter, and performer, Nixon entered the world of visual entertainment through Bigg Boss. You must have seen him in a supporting role in the Thimiru Pudichavan movie alongside Vijay Antony and that has been his only film gig up until now.

Vinusha Devi

If you are a fan of Tamil serials, you would know her. Having played the central and titular role in the Tamil soap opera Bharathi Kannamma, she became a household name across the state.

Mani Chandra

A popular dancer and choreographer, Mani Chandra has impressed one and all with his moves. He is most popular for winning the dance reality show Jodi No. 1. He was also a semifinalist in the show Kings of Dance and Maanada Mayilada. To see how he performs in Bigg Boss Tamil 7 would be exciting.

Akshaya Udayakumar

An actress, model, and social media influencer, she is a popular face in the South Indian film and television space. She has also appeared in the Tamil film Love Today, and the Malayalam film Siddy. She is also quite popular on Instagram among her fans.

Jovika Vijayakumar

A popular Youtuber and content creator, you will find Jovika on YouTube and Instagram making delicious cooking videos for her fans. She is also the daughter of actress Vanitha Vijayakumar, who sometimes features in Jovika’s videos. This is an interesting entry on Bigg Boss Tamil 7 and her subscribers and followers are excited to see her.

Aishu ADS

The sister of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant Amir ADS, Aishu’s work is unique and interesting. She is a ballerina from Ooty who is known for participating in Vijay TV’s Dance vs Dance. She had also participated in Bigg Boss Kondattam.

Vishnu Vijay

The next participant on Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is television star Vishnu Vijay. Majorly known for his role in the Tamil serial Office, Vishnu has also appeared in other shows like Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai, and Sathya 1 and 2. He has also worked on films including Mapla Singam and Ivan Yarendru Therikiratha.

Maya Krishnan

The next contestant to be seen in this season of Bigg Boss Tamil is the Tamil actress Maya Krishnan. She was seen in the 2022 Kamal Haasan film Vikram, after which she shot to fame. Currently, she is awaiting the release of the much-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Leo.

Bava Chelladurai

A writer, storyteller, and actor, Bava Chelladurai started his career by reciting books aloud in Tiruvannamalai with about 60 people attending them. Slowly, he became big as more and more people got hooked to his storytelling and started to attend his events. He has also appeared in films like Joker, Psycho, Jai Bhim, Waiter, and more.

Vichitra

Actress Vichitra dons several hats. She is not just an actress, but she also holds an M.S. in Psychotherapy and Counseling, and is a dancer as well. She is majorly known for the show Cooku with Comali, but she has played small roles in films like Muthu, Suyamvaram, and more.

