Everything you need to know about Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Given the success of Bigg Boss Telugu in the country, fans were quite excited when a new season of the show was announced a couple of months ago. A lot of anticipation ensued regarding the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestants and the new features that were going to be added in this season. Now with the premiere episode out on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa TV channel, the excitement levels have peaked.

The reality TV show went on air on 3 September with a bang. With star-studded performances and the revelation of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestants, the introduction episode of the TV series got everyone hooked. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Host, contestants, where to watch & more

Nagarjuna has returned to host season 7 of the popular reality show. The actor kickstarted the new season with some fun banter, intriguing introductions of the Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestants and a house tour. The premiere episode of the show also saw Vijay Deverakonda arriving as a guest. Naveen Polishetty also made a grand entry on the stage as he arrived to promote his film titled Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestants

14 contestants have been locked inside the house by Nagarjuna. The list of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestants includes veteran movie stars and new social media sensations. Prince Yawar​, Damini Bhatla​, Subhashree Rayaguru​, Pallavi Prashanth, Rathika Rose​, and Dr Gautham Krishna are going to be a part of the show. Telugu and Kannada actress Priyanka M Jain, YouTuber Tasty Teja​, Amardeep Chowdary​, ​​Sivaji Sontineni​, Shakeela​, ​Aata Sandeep​, Kiran Rathod​ and Shobha Shetty​ will also be competing inside the house.

Where can you watch the show?

The show premiered on 3 September. You can watch the latest episode of the show on Star Maa starting at 09:00 pm. The show will also premiere 24/7 footage on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

The new house

Nagarjuna gave a tour of the house where the contestants will be living for the next few months. This time, the house will have three bedrooms called the Super Deluxe, Deluxe, and Normal rooms. It has all the luxurious amenities installed for the contestants.

The winner of Bigg Telugu Boss Season 6

The winner of the last season of the TV series was playback singer LV Revanth. He was pitted against Shrihan. Many commoners were also invited to participate last season.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Disney+ Hotstar Telugu/Instagram