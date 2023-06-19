‘Black Mirror’ season 6 review: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

The much-anticipated Black Mirror Season 6 just dropped, and we can’t wait to be scared of new technology for a good month. Let’s look at some of the Twitter memes, reactions, and reviews for Black Mirror‘s latest season.

Video game homoeroticism, bestiality, and even lesbians—this show has it all. Black Mirror tells stories of potential new technologies that can go wrong in so many ways. Expect everything from dystopian futures to actually good political satires. Many even say that if you don’t like the show, you just haven’t found the right episode.

So, strap on your Meta VR headset that people will definitely not use to watch anything inappropriate, and see the Twitter reactions and memes for Black Mirror Season 6.

Black Mirror season 6 Reviews: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

We might just risk it for the off chance of meeting Salma Hayek

POV: me after watching the Joan is Awful episode from Black Mirror 👀 pic.twitter.com/lJjtHYauJ2 — Cameron Wilson (@CamJohnWilson) June 17, 2023

‘waltuh’

just finished watching black mirror beyond the sea and damn i’m tired of watching bad shit happen to aaron paul someone put that man in a sitcom please — bibi⁷ (@chaenayeri) June 18, 2023

The ending tho

I just finished beyond the sea?????????????? #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/cuBnTqUiJM — Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) June 17, 2023

Yas mistress

No context Black mirror S6 EP2 https://t.co/7dGMUh9zkS — Kenpachi Gbengz 🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@g_bengz9) June 17, 2023

Y’all tweet this every season lmao

i just realised it’s called “Black Mirror” because when you turn your phone off, the screen becomes of a black mirror… pic.twitter.com/dEa0UCf2VT — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) June 18, 2023

Eww David

black mirror being ruined since going to netflix aside, I absolutely refuse believe that out of this couple SHE thinks HE seasons food poorly pic.twitter.com/50nXPqGYLo — Soraya Bouazzaoui 🇲🇦 (@halalltakeaway) June 18, 2023

We will never stop stanning Salma Hayek

that joan is awful episode of black mirror pic.twitter.com/ps8EL6999A — mina 🥢 (@dchwitafilm) June 18, 2023

Not Jacob lmaoo

black mirror season 6 spoilers no context pic.twitter.com/mU3Izjq1so — lauren (@lrayeg) June 18, 2023

The most relatable thing we found