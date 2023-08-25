Meet Carlos Ghosn, the inspiration behind Apple TV’s new true crime docuseries

Apple TV has put out some really amazing true crime docuseries in the recent past. Be it stories from Southern Asia or tales from the West, the audience has been hooked to docuseries like The Crowded Room, The Big Conn, Black Bird and more. Adding to its already comprehensive list, the streaming platform will now showcase the story of Lebanese, Brazilian and French businessman, Carlos Ghosn via their new docuseries titled Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn.

The true crime docuseries will talk about the rise of Carlos Ghosn in the automotive industry, the internal vendettas and apprehensions that he created within Nissan-Renault, his dramatic arrest on fraud charges and his grand escape. Directed by James Jones, Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn will arrive on Apple TV on 25 August.

Who is Carlos Ghosn?

Carlos Ghosn’s grandfather Bichara Ghosn was an entrepreneur dealing in the rubber trade, the sale and purchase of agricultural products, and aviation. The French Mandate Lebanon resident had a son, Carlos’ father, Jorge Ghosn who then went on to marry Rose Jazzar, a Nigerian-born Lebanese woman. The couple settled in Porto Velho and had four children. Jorge died in 2006, leaving behind a business of diamond trading and aviation. His son, Carlos Ghosn lived with his mother and sister in Beirut, Lebanon. He studied at the Jesuit school Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour, and completed his classes préparatoires in Paris at the Collège Stanislas and the Lycée Saint-Louis. He gained a degree in engineering from the École Polytechnique in 1974 and the École des Mines de Paris in 1978.

A look at his flourishing career

Carlos joined Michelin, Europe’s largest tire maker company in 1978. He worked in several plants in France and Germany, and became a plant manager in Le Puy-en-Velay in 1981. In just three years, he was named the head of research and development for the company’s industrial tyre division.

A year later, Ghosn was appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Michelin’s South American operations. He was tasked to turn around the unprofitable operation and bring in revenues for the company. The young man formed cross-functional management teams to achieve this task. This helped in examining the best techniques among the French, Brazilian, and other nationalities working in the South American division to create a core business asset. This success led to his appointment as the president and COO of Michelin North America in 1989 and then CEO of Michelin North America in 1990.

Soon, Carlos moved to Renault to become the executive vice president. The year was 1996 and he was in charge of purchasing, advanced research, engineering and development, powertrain operations, and manufacturing at the company. He was looking over Renault’s South American division as well. The company made great profits under his leadership, making him a successful performer as the first CEO of the freshly privatised Renault.

The change of course with Nissan

Renault and Nissan formed the Renault–Nissan Alliance in March 1999. Carlos Ghosn joined Nissan as its chief operating officer (COO) in 2000. A year later, he was named chief executive officer (CEO). At this point, Nissan was in huge debt with only three of its 46 models generating a profit. Carlos devised a “Nissan Revival Plan” which included cost-cutting reforms like job removals, shutting down of Japanese plants, decreasing the number of suppliers and shareholdings, and auctioning off treasured assets such as Nissan’s aerospace unit to bring in balance. He also made some major structural and corporate culture changes at Nissan. These changes, despite the flak received by Carlos, resulted in great profits for the company. Nissan returned to profitability within twelve months. In 2002, he launched the “Nissan 180” plan that further helped Nissan eliminate its net automotive debt in fiscal year 2002.

Two roles, one man

Ghosn was named president and chief executive officer of Renault. At this time, he was also the appointed CEO of Nissan. He became the world’s first person to run two companies on the Fortune Global 500 simultaneously. He then had two unworked deals with General Motors and Ford Motor Co. that never came to fruition because of several reasons. He continued bringing reforms and business for the Renault–Nissan Alliance. He introduced the world to The Nissan Leaf, the world’s first affordable zero-emission electric car in December 2010.

His stunning career progress

Carlos had become a celebrity by this time, but had no idea what was coming for him. In 2011, the French government brought him under scrutiny for maltreating a spying scandal connected to Renault. This, however, did not hamper his career growth. He was named deputy chairman of the board of directors of an automobile manufacturer company named AvtoVAZ in 2012, and then was appointed chairman of the Russian company in 2013. In 2016 when Nissan acquired a controlling 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, Carlos became the chairman of this company as well.

The incredible fall down of Carlos Ghosn

It started with him stepping down from the position of CEO of Nissan in 2017. In 2018, Mitsubishi Motors board dismissed Ghosn from his role as chairman after his arrest and disposal from Nissan for alleged financial malfeasance. The prominent businessman along with Greg Kelly, a Nissan director and former head of human resources, was arrested by Tokyo district prosecutors. The two were questioned over allegations of false accounting. Ghosn and Kelly were accused of underreporting their compensation (a breach of securities law) and utilising company assets for personal use. Following the accusations, Nissan’s chief executive, Hiroto Saikawa, declared that Ghosn had been removed from Nissan’s board and would not be able to practice any of his executive rights.

Where were the company assets utilised?

It was reported that Nissan paid for residences used by Ghosn in Rio de Janeiro, Beirut, Paris and Amsterdam. He also billed the family vacation expenses to the company. Kelly had even instructed Nissan’s board to set up a shell company named Zi-A Capital BV to carry out transactions. Ghosn also purchased apartments. He along with Kelly created complicated deferred payment plans and never disclosed several important details related to company transactions. Ghosn even had a plan to fire Saikawa and reinstate Kelly. All this information was shared by an unidentified non-Japanese executive in Nissan’s legal department. The businessman was detained at the Tokyo Detention House. Further investigation provided more information about different financial frauds committed by Ghosn. These charges prevented Ghosn’s release on bail.

Extension of his imprisonment

Carlos was supposed to be released from jail in 2019, but because of two additional charges, his imprisonment was extended. The investigation became more serious and José Muñoz, Nissan’s chief performance officer and head of its China operations, resigned from the company because of his close links with Carlos.

Renault breaking ties with Carlos

The French government and Renault initially took a stand for Carlos, but later revealed that Renault may seek a new CEO to replace him. Ghosn stepped down from his post as chairman and CEO of Renault in January 2019. Ghosn claimed that executives at Nissan and Renault plotted the charges to ensure that the work to integrate Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault does not get hampered.

Bail finally granted

After spending months in jail, Ghosn was granted bail in a Tokyo court in March 2019. He paid 1 billion yen (about INR 56 crore) for his bail which came with strict rules. Ghosn was not allowed to travel, and was asked to stay at a given address under 24-hour camera surveillance, with no internet access. He got re-arrested for the fourth time in April 2019 owning to new suspicions of financial misconduct. Ghosn and Kelly were also removed from Nissan’s board after the arrest.

Inquiries in other countries

While Carlos kept claiming that he was innocent, Renault revealed discrepancies in the audit related to Ghosn. This started an investigation by the French state. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined him USD 1 million (INR 8 crore) for failing to disclose his resources of income. Nissan and Kelly were also charged with fines. Ghosn was also banned from serving as an officer or director of a public company for ten years.

The grand escape

Despite major restrictions, Ghosn managed to escape from Japan and flew down to Beirut, Lebanon. With two men’s help, he travelled to Osaka via a bullet train and then stayed at a hotel near Kansai International Airport. He escaped in an audio equipment box, which was never checked by customs officials, as it was too big to fit inside the X-ray machine. Several officials were linked to helping him escape from Japan.

Following his escape, the Tokyo court granted a proposal by Japanese prosecutors to withdraw Ghosn’s bail. Interpol issued a red notice for his arrest. Meanwhile, in 2020, Ghosn held his first press conference. He talked about how he was innocent and how Nissan executives were plotting his demise. Judge Ghassan Ouiedat, a Lebanese prosecutor, levied a travel ban on Ghosn. His Japanese lawyer and seven other members of his defence team resigned after his surprise escape. Several officials were convicted for helping Ghosn escape to Lebanon.

Since his escape, Ghosn has given several interviews to different media publications. He has also been the subject of both a TV series in Europe and an episode of the BBC documentary series Storyville.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the story of the fugitive Carlos Ghosn?

Considered to be “the hardest-working man in the brutally competitive global car business”, Carlos Ghosn was charged with alleged financial malfeasance.

– Who helped Carlos Ghosn escape Japan and be sent back to the US?

An American private security contractor and United States Army Special Forces soldier, Michael Taylor, his son Peter Maxwell Taylor and George Antoine Zayek helped Carlos Ghosn escape Japan and be sent back to the US.

