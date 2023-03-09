Netflix documentary ‘Caught Out’ is the story of corruption in cricket community

Netflix dropped the trailer of a full-length documentary, Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. and we can’t help but be reminded of the dark times that clouded the international cricket in the 2000s. Based on true events, Netflix in its latest outing, sets out to explore the corruption that plagued the cricket community in the the year 2000. Helmed by Supriya Sobti Gupta, the documentary traverses the huge controversy around the match-fixing scandal that took place over two decades ago.

In a country where cricketers are literally worshipped, and the game itself takes precedence over every other sport, a huge storm unleashed and disrupted the cricket fraternity in the year 2000. The sport and the sportspersons’ reputation were tarnished, and it led to the unravelling of several astonishing scandals. One look at the trailer, and you’d know what we are talking about.

All about Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket.

The trailer starts with a voiceover telling us about the dreams of almost every boy born in the 90s – the greatest being, playing for the Indian Cricket Team. However, all of this took a U-turn with the unfolding of allegations of such magnitude – the match-fixing disgrace. The trailer goes on to talk about how the sport is meant to be unscripted and if it’s the other way around, it takes away the essence of the game. The feature-style documentary’s trailer shows us snippets of several media coverages including the announcement of a CBI inquiry by the then Sports Minister and a short video of late South African cricketer Hansie Cronje who was the main accused.

Transcripts of intercepted calls between bookies and players are also a part of the trailer. In one such segment, a bookie can be heard saying, “if he tries to swindle us, he’ll be in great danger.”

The match-fixing scandal in 2000: What happened?

It was in the year 2000 that the Delhi Police intercepted a call between Sanjeev Chawla and the late South African cricketer Hansie Cronje. The Delhi police closely monitored Chawla and thereafter came to know that the late cricketer had accepted money in exchange for losing a few international matches. Many cricketers later testified against Cronje. Post the scandal, Chawla who was acting as the bookie fled to the UK. The Delhi police later filed a chargesheet against Chawla and he was finally brought to India in 2020. He was later granted bail by a Delhi court. As for Cronje, the cricketer died in a plane crash in 2002.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Netflix