‘Citadel’: Priyanka Chopra’s series get a release date, teaser and other details

Priyanka Chopra has shared the first look of her upcoming series Citadel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The actress took to her Instagram to showcase the first look of the upcoming series.

Produced by Russo Brothers, we can see Chopra engaging in some action sequences along with Richard Madden in the show’s first look. In one of the pictures, we can also see Madden‘s character Mason Kane looking at a screen containing every detail about Chopra’s character Nadia Sinh. In it, you can also see a QR code and if you scan it, you can watch the secret teaser of the series. How cool is that?

Check it out below.

Everything you know is a lie. pic.twitter.com/Px0PSuc0QY — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) February 28, 2023

In the teaser, you can see Stanley Tucci saying “Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel.”

What is Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden about?

An American science fiction drama series created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh for Amazon Prime Video, Citadel stars Madden as Citadel agent Mason Kane and Chopra as Citadel agent Nadia Singh. The series has been described by Prime Video as an “action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre” and “an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series.” The spin-offs of the upcoming show will be set in the Italian Alps, India, Spain and Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The Indian adaptation of Citadel will feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Consisting of six episodes, the first season of Citadel will premiere on April 28.

Who is in the cast of Citadel?

Apart from Madden and Chopra, we will see Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy in the upcoming action-packed series.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

This story first appeared on Augustman India.