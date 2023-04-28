facebook
‘Citadel’ review: Audience showers love on Priyanka Chopra’s action avatar
28 Apr 2023 10:00 AM

‘Citadel’ review: Audience showers love on Priyanka Chopra’s action avatar

Ananya Swaroop

Ever since Priyanka Chopra took a break from Bollywood movies, it has been pretty hard for fans to catch the desi girl on screen. Now, it’s all in the past as PC is all geared up for her latest release – Citadel. For the past few weeks, her Instagram updates have all been about her new show. The Amazon Prime Video series has finally released on the OTT platform today and is getting quite some positive reviews online.

The action thriller series has been created by David Weil, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers. The show stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as Citadel agents — Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively. PeeCee’s performance, along with other factors, has impressed the audience. Netizens feel that the show is worth a watch. From what the reviews for Citadel suggest, it looks like your long weekend plans are sorted.

What is Citadel about?

The story revolves around a global spy agency Citadel and its two agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. The events in the story take place after Citadel collapses and its agents suffer from memory loss. A powerful syndicate named Manticore takes the position of Citadel to handle matters their own way and Nadia and Mason need to recollect their past before all hell breaks loose.

Release date of Citadel episodes

While the first two episodes of the six-episode series have released today, the other four episodes will be out in May 2023. The series will include spinoffs in different countries and languages including the Italian Alps, India, Spain, and Mexico. The Indian version will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and will be directed by Raj & DK.

Citadel review: What people are saying about the show

The first two episodes have set a tone for the series, making the wait for the next four episodes even more exciting. So you might want to finish these two episodes before you get any spoilers online and the other episodes arrive on Amazon Prime video.

