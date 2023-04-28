‘Citadel’ review: Audience showers love on Priyanka Chopra’s action avatar

Ever since Priyanka Chopra took a break from Bollywood movies, it has been pretty hard for fans to catch the desi girl on screen. Now, it’s all in the past as PC is all geared up for her latest release – Citadel. For the past few weeks, her Instagram updates have all been about her new show. The Amazon Prime Video series has finally released on the OTT platform today and is getting quite some positive reviews online.

The action thriller series has been created by David Weil, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers. The show stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as Citadel agents — Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively. PeeCee’s performance, along with other factors, has impressed the audience. Netizens feel that the show is worth a watch. From what the reviews for Citadel suggest, it looks like your long weekend plans are sorted.

What is Citadel about?

The story revolves around a global spy agency Citadel and its two agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. The events in the story take place after Citadel collapses and its agents suffer from memory loss. A powerful syndicate named Manticore takes the position of Citadel to handle matters their own way and Nadia and Mason need to recollect their past before all hell breaks loose.

Release date of Citadel episodes

While the first two episodes of the six-episode series have released today, the other four episodes will be out in May 2023. The series will include spinoffs in different countries and languages including the Italian Alps, India, Spain, and Mexico. The Indian version will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and will be directed by Raj & DK.

Citadel review: What people are saying about the show

The intention with which #Citadel is created has been fully justified here. Actions of spies belonging to big espionage organizations and their weapons, places where they have encounters, everything has been given a panoramic scale. Nadia and Mason’s battle with enemy… pic.twitter.com/kfywoDceWh — Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) April 27, 2023

I was a bit mixed on the first few eps of #Citadel but by the end of the third I was hooked. I’ll definitely be tuning in as it continues – and will be beginning my petition for Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play 007… https://t.co/DOnf9EyIJW — Fay Watson (@FayAnnaWatson) April 27, 2023

Watching #Citadel n Im bowled over by @priyankachopra. Amazing how our desi girl adapts to a new world, content and culture. Watch #Citadel for the scale/the gloss/the thrills. #RechardMadden is a treat n @priyankachopra is glorious.@amazonprime pic.twitter.com/mimBgozlHv — Bhawana Somaaya (@bhawanasomaaya) April 27, 2023

#Citadel @PrimeVideoIN Watched first 2 episodes, adrenaline pumping action packed fast paced spy espionage thriller, twist & turns every 5 minutes that keeps you hooked! Technically slick like any Hollywood action movie with great locales & amazing #RichardMadden (Rob Stark of… pic.twitter.com/C7ydthHyp0 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 27, 2023

#PriyankaChopra & #RichardMadden with entire team at London premiere for #Citadel 💫Superb stunts she has given in this series. 💥 pic.twitter.com/6JbOzZ3HqG — Jay Patel (@VotesToCongress) April 19, 2023

@priyankachopra Love It So Much That Nadia Speaks Different Languages 👌🏻❤️ Loved Her Accent #Citadel — PRANAV (@pranav1490) April 28, 2023

Spoiler free initial thoughts on #Citadel a thread! I’ll say I do have some bias toward it as a fan of the cast and people behind the show, BUT I thought the first two episodes were great! It starts out HARD. pic.twitter.com/cJTCO6TPuf — Nat☀️ (@nattheawknerd) April 28, 2023

The first two episodes have set a tone for the series, making the wait for the next four episodes even more exciting. So you might want to finish these two episodes before you get any spoilers online and the other episodes arrive on Amazon Prime video.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb