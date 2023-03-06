facebook
Netflix renews ‘Class’ for season 2; here’s what we know so far
Entertainment
06 Mar 2023 03:15 PM

Romaa Daas

Netflix has a huge surprise for all those who enjoyed the series, Class. The Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite is getting renewed for Season 2. The teaser opens in a quirky way which shows that Class Season 2 is soon coming on Netflix. With a hip-hop background score, and a party announcement, Netflix has already piqued the audience’s interest.

Check Netflix’s Class-y announcement right here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Class Season 2: What we know

While the release date is yet to be announced by Netflix, this teaser has left the fans excited. Helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Class season 1 saw Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles.

Class season 1 recap

Class became one of the most-watched series on Netflix in the country and was highly appreciated by the audience. With a total of eight episodes in Season 1, Class managed to hook the viewers right from the beginning. A coming-of-age teenage thriller drama, Class got everything right – from touching on raging issues like racism, and gender equality to getting the appropriate pop-culture references.

Season 1 followed the journey of students at Hampton High, an elite school in Delhi. Things take an awry turn after students at the prestigious institution get embroiled in a series of conflicts post the admission of three scholarship scholars. It’ll be interesting to see what unfolds in the Season 2 of this highly-anticipated series.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Netflix Thriller Class Elite
Romaa Daas is a journalism postgraduate.

   
