‘Goblin Slayer’ to ‘Onimusha’: Crunchyroll releases its anime line up

Crunchyroll has announced its upcoming Fall 2023 lineup of anime series. This year has already been quite an exciting one for anime enthusiasts with a wide array of content across all genres including new seasons of blockbuster hits like Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen. Now, Crunchyroll’s fall lineup promises even more anime action. The best part? There is something in store for everyone!

After the fantastic Summer season, the Fall season has some big expectations to meet. However, if we go by the released lineup, it looks like we are in for a more thrilling ride, with exciting batches of beloved sequels and promising new series. So, in case you want to bookmark the dates on your calendar, we have compiled the schedule of all the upcoming anime series premiering in Fall 2023 on Crunchyroll along with their release dates. Check it out.

Here is the Fall 2023 anime series lineup and release schedule

From Shangri-La Frontier to MF Ghost, here are all the exciting anime series you can stream in the next few weeks.

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

My Daughter Left Home and Returned as an S-Rank Adventurer (TV airing)

September 29

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

September 30

October 1

Shangri-La Frontier

Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō

Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc

Overtake!

Ragna Crimson

October 2

MF Ghost

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

Migi to Dali

October 3

B-Project: Netsuretsu*Love Call

Shy

A Playthrough of a Certain Guy’s VRMMO Life

Paradox Live the Animation

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy

The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2

I’m in Love with the Villainess

October 4

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc

Bullbuster

The Eminence in Shadow season 2

Konyaku Haki sareta Reijou wo Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto wo Oshiekomu

October 5

Berserk of Gluttony

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3

Kizuna no Allele season 2

Bikkurimen

GOD.app

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 part 2

Yuzuki-san Chi no Yonkyoudai

October 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3

Under Ninja

My Daughter Left Home and Returned as an S-Rank Adventurer (Global Release)

You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story

Rail Romanesque season 2

Beyblade X

October 7

Kibou no Chikara: Otona Precure ’23

Matsuinu

Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima +

Goblin Slayer II

Undead Unluck

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess

The Faraway Paladin season 2

The Kingdoms of Ruin

My New Boss Is Goofy

October 8

Tearmoon Empire

Our Rainy Protocol

I Shall Survive Using Potions!

Ochibi-san

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special

The Idolmaster Million Live!

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig

October 9

Stardust Telepath, Hoshitele

Kawagoe Boys Sing

October 10

Dead Mount Death Play Part 2

October 12

Good Night World

Dr. Stone: New World Part 2

October 13

After-School Hanako-kun

October 22

The Apothecary Diaries

Dog Signal

October 26

Pluto

November 2

Onimusha

How to watch the upcoming Fall 2023 anime series?

All of the Fall 2023 anime series we mentioned in the lineup will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll website and app.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy IMDb/Goblin Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen)

This story first appeared on Augustman India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best anime series announced on Crunchyroll in 2023?

Onimusha, MF Ghost, Beyblade X, Shy, Pluto and Undead Unluck are some of the best anime series announced on Crunchyroll in 2023.

– Is Crunchyroll free for streaming anime?

Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial for first-time users. After the trial, users need to subscribe to the streaming platform to watch their favourite anime series.