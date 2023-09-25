‘Deane’s Dynasty,’ the first Thai HBO reality show, premieres this October

It’s been a hot minute since we heard about what Lydia and Matthew Deane were up to. They’re baring it all on their new HBO original Deane’s Dynasty. It will be the first Thai HBO reality show, and it will premiere this October.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the core values of trust, friendship, and, above all, family, are at the heart of Deane’s Dynasty. Viewers can anticipate the release of two new episodes every Friday.

HBO Asia Originals’ Deane’s Dynasty will have its exclusive premiere on both HBO and HBO GO, scheduled for Friday, 6 October. This 8-episode reality series offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of one of Thailand’s most prominent celebrity families, Lydia and Matthew Deane, along with their circle of well-known friends. Together, they navigate the challenges and triumphs that fame, family, and career bring.

Lydia Sarunrat Deane, a singer and actress, and her husband, Matthew Deane, a television presenter and actor, generously open up their lives for viewers. The show also features some of Thailand‘s beloved celebrities, including renowned film and television stars such as Ploy Chermarn and actress Aerin Yuktadatta. Additionally, celebrity guests like Guy (Ratchanon) Suprakorb, Haru Suprakorb, Buakaw Banchamek, and others will make appearances.

As you follow Lydia and Matthew on their journey, you’ll witness them making significant family decisions, dealing with family conflicts, and providing unwavering support to their friends during life-altering moments, all while striking a delicate balance between their fame and careers on the show. The series is produced by the Singapore and Thailand-based production company 247 Pictures. Patrick Carr, who is also the executive producer, is in charge of directing the HBO Asia Originals series. The team behind its creation includes Cod Satrusayang, Nicholas Simon, Lydia Sarunrat Deane, Matthew Deane, and Robert Carroll.

For U.S. viewers, Deane’s Dynasty will also be accessible on Max starting from 6 October.

