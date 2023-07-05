Netflix announces Delhi Crime Season 3! Here’s what we know about the show so far

Netflix’s Indian slate of releases has always been quite intriguing. From shows like Delhi Crime, Mismatched to movies like Love per Square Foot, Chopsticks — the streaming platform has always backed great content. Many shows got so much traction from the audience that they even kept returning for more seasons too. And it looks like the ritual continues. Netflix has announced Season 3 of shows like Delhi Crime, Mismatched, Kota Factory and more.

One of the most-anticipated crime shows that the audience has been waiting for eagerly is Delhi Crime season 3. The show has told true stories of some of the most horrific incidents that have taken place in India. Season 3 of the popular show is expected to talk about another stirring event. Here’s everything we know about the show.

Delhi Crime season 3: Trailer, release date, plot & more

While Netflix announced the new season of the crime show, the team has been very tight-lipped about the details. The first season of the show was based on the Delhi gang rape case, popularly known as the Nirbhaya case. The second season of the show was based on the notorious group of criminals dubbed as the Kachcha Baniyan gang. Season 3 of Delhi Crime is expected to follow a similar pattern. The trailer and release date of the show are yet to be out.

The cast of Delhi Crime Season 3

Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang will be returning for season 3 on Netflix. Shefali will return as Vartika Chaturvedi, the Commissioner of Police in Delhi. Rajesh Tailang will reprise his role as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh (IPS), Adil Hussain as Kumar Vijay (CP) and Kuldeep Sareen as Inspector Viren Chaddha. Sudhanshu Saria has taken over scriptwriting responsibilities while Richie Mehta will return to the seat of the director.

Recognition and awards received by the show

The first season of the show released in March 2019, and the second season released in August 2022, garnering widespread acclaim from fans. The show received awards at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. It was the first Indian series honoured with an Emmy award.

All Images: IMDb