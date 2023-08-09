facebook
<i>Don</i> 3 teaser: Twitter reacts to Ranveer Singh’s never-seen-before avatar
09 Aug 2023 02:00 PM

Don 3 teaser: Twitter reacts to Ranveer Singh’s never-seen-before avatar

Sreetama Basu

What would Shah Rukh Khan fans not do to catch a glimpse of their favourite star back on screen again? While Shah Rukh Khan has a great time ahead in terms of movies, there are some things in the film industry that have been immortalised. The Don franchise is one of them. Farhan Akhtar shared the Don 3 teaser, starring Ranveer Singh, and Twitter had a lot to say.

The epic franchise was started by Amitabh Bachchan in 1978, that went on to become a blockbuster. The legacy was carried ahead by Shah Rukh Khan, when Farhan Akhtar remade Don in 2006 and Don 2 in 2011. Shah Rukh Khan brought his own touch of style and substance and made it a genre of slick thrillers that was new to Bollywood. It’s time for the return of Don with its third franchise, that the makers just announced, but there’s a new face to it this time, and it’s none other than Ranveer Singh. But how does Twitter feel about it? Let’s find out.

Don 3 teaser starring Ranveer Singh

Don 3 teaser

Ever since the makers announced Don 3, introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don, there has been a lot of buzz. On the morning of 9 August, they dropped a teaser, loaded with power-packed dialogues, Don-style. Packaged in a brand-new avatar with style and substance, the teaser is classic Don, with contemporary touches.

Twitterati’s verdict

We logged into Twitter and here’s what the general verdict on looks like:

Whether or not Don 3 becomes as big a hit as its predecessors only time will tell. For now, the wait begins, as the film will hit the theatres in 2025.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Teaser screenshot from YouTube

