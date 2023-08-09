Don 3 teaser: Twitter reacts to Ranveer Singh’s never-seen-before avatar

What would Shah Rukh Khan fans not do to catch a glimpse of their favourite star back on screen again? While Shah Rukh Khan has a great time ahead in terms of movies, there are some things in the film industry that have been immortalised. The Don franchise is one of them. Farhan Akhtar shared the Don 3 teaser, starring Ranveer Singh, and Twitter had a lot to say.

The epic franchise was started by Amitabh Bachchan in 1978, that went on to become a blockbuster. The legacy was carried ahead by Shah Rukh Khan, when Farhan Akhtar remade Don in 2006 and Don 2 in 2011. Shah Rukh Khan brought his own touch of style and substance and made it a genre of slick thrillers that was new to Bollywood. It’s time for the return of Don with its third franchise, that the makers just announced, but there’s a new face to it this time, and it’s none other than Ranveer Singh. But how does Twitter feel about it? Let’s find out.

Don 3 teaser starring Ranveer Singh

Ever since the makers announced Don 3, introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don, there has been a lot of buzz. On the morning of 9 August, they dropped a teaser, loaded with power-packed dialogues, Don-style. Packaged in a brand-new avatar with style and substance, the teaser is classic Don, with contemporary touches.

Twitterati’s verdict

We logged into Twitter and here’s what the general verdict on looks like:

The Swag, Aura, Voice, and Enigma of #ShahRukhKhan are unmatchable. This is a decade-old teaser. #FarhanAkhtar can’t represent Ranveer Singh in Don 3 like he did SRK in DON 2. You can find the actor but can’t find the replacement of @iamsrk the factor! pic.twitter.com/uwv77U0Gfm — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 9, 2023

The announcement of Ranveer Singh as Don has my heart racing! I can already imagine the unforgettable moments he’ll create in Don 3. Blockbuster vibes, here we come! 🌟🎉 — Salini Sukla 🇮🇳 (@ISalinisukla) August 9, 2023

#FarhanAkhtar you could have represented Ranveer Singh in a better way in Don 3. Trying to make him look like #ShahRukhKhan, he couldn’t even be one percent of @iamsrk. pic.twitter.com/QqT5DUaKIt — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 9, 2023

No one can do this amazing feat No SRK No Don 3 pic.twitter.com/9sCf1s0Tr0 — Ãz (@srkworld321) August 8, 2023

This scene >>>> Ranveer Singh whole career No SRK No DON 3 pic.twitter.com/dptR6Kcj8l — Ⲏⲁⲛⲓⲩⲁ ᷯ ⷶ ᷱ ⷶ ⷶ ᷠ (@_SRKzHani_) August 8, 2023

SRK is the definitive face of Don NO SRK NO DON 3#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1xOzLVlEYm — Nobita Nobi (@captainbolywood) August 8, 2023

Only Shah Rukh Khan Do The Greatest Character Of Don Series ❤️

No SRK No Don 3 pic.twitter.com/dtQmkPfQvF — SrK~Ãz (@srkuniverse321) August 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan No SRK No Don 3 pic.twitter.com/9CySQw8gmx — Irshad4SRK (@Irshad4SRK) August 8, 2023

Ranveer Singh’s charm and intensity are a perfect match for the complex character of Don. Don 3 is going to be a cinematic spectacle like never before! 🌟🚀 — Ankita Pandey 🇮🇳 (@iAnkitaIND) August 9, 2023

His charismatic screen presence has pushed Don to whole New level, people are still talking about this franchise and reason is one and only #ShahRukhKhan, he was only good thing about DON. No SRK no Don 3 pic.twitter.com/FoVTTeHOjm — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) August 8, 2023

He is the King 🔥 #ShahRuhKhan NO SRK NO DON 3 pic.twitter.com/5sbXJbuHao — K k k Kiran (@kkkKiran0) August 9, 2023

He is the King 🔥 #ShahRuhKhan NO SRK NO DON 3 pic.twitter.com/5sbXJbuHao — K k k Kiran (@kkkKiran0) August 9, 2023

He is the King 🔥 #ShahRuhKhan NO SRK NO DON 3 pic.twitter.com/5sbXJbuHao — K k k Kiran (@kkkKiran0) August 9, 2023

Whether or not Don 3 becomes as big a hit as its predecessors only time will tell. For now, the wait begins, as the film will hit the theatres in 2025.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Teaser screenshot from YouTube