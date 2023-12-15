Dramas and movies of Super Junior’s Choi Siwon for your next streaming

When he’s not setting the stage on fire with Hallyu stalwart Super Junior, Choi Siwon is known to put his acting prowess on display at the sets of dramas or movies. Over the years, the star has curated an impressive filmography — underlined by international titles and award-winning performances. We take a look at a few of his works that deserve to be on your watchlist.

Armed with a degree in acting from Inha University and conventionally attractive features — Choi Siwon burst into the entertainment industry with brief appearances in music videos, dramas, and works helmed by the biggest movie stars. Not long after, he debuted as a member of the all-boy K-pop group Super Junior — which went on to release tracks like Sorry Sorry and Bonamana that helmed the Hallyu wave. “When I was a kid, I wanted only to be famous, a celebrity,” he told Prestige.

“I thought that I would do my father’s job or something like a boring job, always studying and always taking courses, but I really didn’t want to do that,” he added. What followed were several hours spent learning Mandarin and English and building a portfolio of work across these two languages. All while selling out albums and topping charts. Needless to say, Choi Siwon is quite the popular name in the world of movies and dramas — with his most recent project Death’s Game being highly anticipated. Here’s a look at a few titles of this Korean celebrity that shaped his career and earned him acclaim.

Popular movies and dramas starring Super Junior’s Choi Siwon

Oh! My Lady

Directed by: Park Young-soo

Cast: Chae Rim, Choi Si-won

Episodes: 16

Release date: 22 March, 2010

Synopsis: Feisty single mother Yoon Gae-hwa (played by Chae Rim) takes up the job of being a house cleaner to celebrity Sung Min-woo (played by Choi Siwon). With this, she hopes to be able to earn enough money to regain custody of her child from her ex-husband. In the process, she finds herself taking care of the star’s illegitimate daughter while juggling a series of hilarious, romantic moments.

About the show: The drama marked Choi Siwon’s second rodeo as a lead. It was also the first show to have earned him an award, namely the New Star Award at the 2010 SBS Drama Awards.

Helios

Directed by: Longman Leung, Sunny Luk

Cast: Jacky Cheung, Nick Cheung, Shawn Yue, Wang Xueqi, Janice Man, Ji Jin-hee, Choi Siwon

Release date: 1 May, 2015

Synopsis: When a nuclear device called DC8 is stolen from South Korea, an international response team is put together by Chief Inspector of the Counter-Terrorism Response Unit Eric Lee Yan-ming (played by Nick Cheung). This includes South Korean special agent Park Woo-Cheol (played by Choi Siwon) — who’s in-charge of the safety of the deputy director of officer of South Korea’s National Intelligence. However, the criminal mastermind behind it all — who goes by Helios — always manages to evade them. With the fate of the world on their shoulders, the team pursues the culprit relentlessly.

About the movie: The film featured at the fifth Beijing International Film Festival. Although it received mixed responses from the media, Choi Siwon strengthened his place in the Chinese entertainment industry with this movie role. A report by Korea Herald also notes that the movie had well-choreographed action sequences and quality cinematography.

She Was Pretty

Directed by: Jung Dae-yoon

Cast: Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Go Joon-hee, Choi Si-won

Episodes: 16

Release date: 16 September, 2015

Synopsis: Although well-liked in her childhood, Kim Hye-Jin (played by Hwang Jung-Eum) becomes unpopular as she ages. Meanwhile, Ji Sung-Joon (played by Park Seo-Joon) was once bullied for being overweight but grows up to be successful and attractive. Embarrassment over this flip in fortunes leads the former to back out of meeting with the latter years later. However as fate has it, she lands a job at a fashion magazine under the new editor who just so happens to be Sung-Joon. Soon enough, she finds herself falling for him. Also in the picture? The free-spirited and cheery senior features editor Kim Shin-hyuk (played by Choi Siown) — her supervisor who falls for her just as Sung–Joon begins to recall who she was.

About the show: Choi Siwon’s stellar performance in this drama earned him acclaim from critics and viewers alike. He also bagged the Best Supporting Actor award at the DramaFever Awards that year. Reflecting on his character, the actor told Korea Joongang Daily, “He is a fun, jolly person to be around. But at the same time, he knows not to cross the line. So with Hye-jin [played by Hwang], he knows her heart doesn’t have room for him and supports her love. So I would say he was like a Givenchy to Audrey Hepburn, supporting in silence from a step back. “ He further added, “My previous image only allowed me to play limited characters, so I wanted to turn that around, and I thought being comical was the only route.”

Revolutionary Love

Directed by: Song Hyun-wook

Cast: Choi Si-won, Kang So-ra, Gong Myung

Episodes: 16

Release date: 14 October 2017

Synopsis: Byun Hyuk (played by Choi Siwon) is the cheery second son of the chairman of Gangsu Group. Known for causing trouble, he is branded ‘useless’ by his stern father and brother. Meanwhile, the intelligent and capable Baek Joon (played by Kang So-ra) works multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet. Her father once worked for the above-mentioned family-run conglomerate and was wronged. She harbours a crush on the group’s secretarial team chief Kwon Je-hoon (played by Gong Myung) who cleans up Byun’s messes. A series of events lead the three to work together to expose corruption in Gangsu.

About the show: The drama was hailed for its sensitive portrayal of the struggles of young Koreans in the job market, particularly with regards to competition and unemployment. It also marked Choi Siwon’s first acting rodeo since he was discharged from mandatory military service. Adding to this, he told Yonhap News, “I got to read the script during my last vacation from the military. I liked it because the story deals with heavy topics in a direct and witty manner.”

My Fellow Citizens

Directed by: Kim Jung-hyun

Cast: Choi Si-won, Lee Yoo-young, Kim Min-jung

Episodes: 36

Release date: 1 April, 2019

Synopsis: Longtime skilled conman Yang Jung-kook (played by Choi Siwon) enters into a seedy situation with a loan shark to accrue a large sum of money for his marriage, only for his ex-girlfriend to run away with it. Meanwhile Kim Mi Young (played by Lee Yoo-young) is a detective who discovers her boyfriend cheating on her just before meeting Jung-kook and dating him. In order to keep their relationship going, she chooses to lie to him about her profession, only revealing the truth much later. Meanwhile, Jung-kook finds himself running for a seat in the National Assembly.

About the show: For his stellar performance, Choi Siwon bagged the Best Icon Award in Television title at the 2019 Asia Artist Awards as well as the Excellence Award, Actor in a Mid-length Drama at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards. A report by Soompi quoted the actor as saying, “I was so happy and thankful to be able to work with a great director, writer, actors, and staff.” He added, “I even received so much love from many people while working on this project.”

Love Is For Suckers

Directed by: Choi Gyu-sik

Cast: Lee Da-hee, Choi Si-won

Episodes: 16

Release date: 5 October, 2022

Synopsis: Plastic surgeon Park Jae-hoon (played by Choi Siwon) is cynical about love and work. Meanwhile, his best friend and entertainment producer Goo Yeo-reum (played by Lee Da Hi) is passionate about both. The two work together in a reality dating show and fall in love.

About the show: The drama was a wild success, with Choi Siwon bagging the New Wave Award (Actor) and Best Acting Performance titles for his performance at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards. Korea Joongang Daily reports that the actor drew from his personal life experiences to do justice to his role, noting that he has a close female friend whom he’s known since school. “Many people ask if I ever had any feelings for her, but I always give a definite negative answer,” he stated before adding, “We aren’t each other’s types and people’s ideal types don’t easily change. I think that was the biggest reason we were able to stay friends for over 20 years.”

Happy watching!

All images: Courtesy Love Is For Suckers/Prime Video