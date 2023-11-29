Unveiling glitz and glamour: All you need to know about Dubai Bling season 2

Dubai, the epitome of luxury and opulence, has become the backdrop for one of the most talked-about reality TV shows, Dubai Bling. After a successful season 1, fans are eagerly awaiting the second season .Expectations are high for even more drama, extravagance, and, of course, bling. Here’s everything you need to know about Dubai Bling season 2’s cast, trailer, release date, plot and much more.

Dubai Bling is not your average reality show. It takes viewers on a journey into the lavish lifestyles of the rich and famous in the dazzling city of Dubai. From jaw-dropping mansions to high-end fashion, the show is a visual feast that showcases the glitz and glamour of the elite. And when have we ever not loved that? As cast member Zeina Khoury took to Instagram to share deets about the second season, here’s all you need to know about the next edition.

All you need to know about Dubai Bling season 2

Dubai Bling season 2 release date

The first season launched on 27 October 2022, and in no time, the show made it to the top 10 on Netflix in all the 47 countries that it was released in. Since then, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the second season. Finally, we bring some good news, as Dubai Bling season 2’s release date is slated to be 13 December.

Where to watch?

Like season 1, the second season will be streaming on Netflix too. So, anyone with an active Netflix subscription can binge on the show.

Dubai Bling season 2 trailer



There was a lot of drama that ensued on the show last time. While one couple had just tied the knot, another was expecting their child. The Dubai Bling season 2 trailer brings back the original cast members and seems to be picking up from where it left off. The trailer promises a lot of what the show is famous for – love, drama, ambition, and betrayal.

Dubai Bling season 2 cast

It is expected that the original cast of season 1, featuring Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Lojain Omran, Kris Fade, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain “LG” Adada, and DJ Bliss, will return. But that’s not all. Expect some new faces as well on season 2. Among the fresh cast of faces will be Mona Kattan, the powerhouse behind the billion-dollar makeup brand, Huda Beauty.

What to expect?

Although not much is known at this point, Netflix has given its word that season 2 will be no less than its prequel. However, since season 1 ended on a nail-biting note between Safa Siddiqui and her husband, we can expect to see more of them in the second season. “Netflix is once again granting audiences an all-access pass to the lives of some of Dubai’s most affluent and ostentatious personalities, as we dive into the second season of the Arabic reality TV sensation. Overflowing with glitz and glamour, Dubai Bling will rekindle the friendships, rivalries, and, of course, the unmissable drama,” Netflix shared in a statement.

Exotic locations covered in Dubai Bling

Dubai is known for its iconic skyline, luxurious resorts, and stunning landscapes. Season 2 is expected to take full advantage of the city’s grandeur, transporting viewers to even more exotic locations. From exclusive beach parties to high-profile events at the Burj Khalifa, the show promises a visual spectacle that captures the essence of Dubai’s allure and opulence.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram