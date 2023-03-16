Everything to know about ‘Money Shot: The Pornhub Story’ on Netflix

Netflix documentary Money Shot: The Pornhub Story is about Pornhub — believed to be the world’s most famous adult-content site. It takes viewers through the history of the brand and how it has succeeded. It also focuses on the allegations that the adult-content platform is facing.

Directed by Suzanne Hillinger, the 94-minute documentary explores the ugly truths about Pornhub. According to Tudum, the companion site of Netflix, “the company has faced lawsuits from assault victims and from activists who allege the site engages in child sex trafficking.”

The allegations emerged after the publication of an opinion piece by The New York Times in 2020, which, as per Tudum, “included the stories of multiple women who, as minors, were exploited by having their sexual assaults posted to Pornhub.”

More about the Netflix documentary on Pornhub

What does Money Shot: The Pornhub Story explore?

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story takes a look inside the inner workings of the company, which was originally founded by three college students. The students sold it to an internet entrepreneur in 2010, who transformed the website into what it became over the years.

In a report, Tudum says that Hillinger “interviews industry experts and Pornhub employees about the company’s rise to fame and the controversies that resulted in a public outcry for the site to be shut down.”

But as Tudum underlines, “the company’s attempt to quell the backlash — and a censorious congressional act that has since made companies more liable for their content — impacted the livelihoods of some of Pornhub’s most prominent sex workers and porn performers.”

Who does the cast of Netflix’s Money Shot: The Pornhub Story include?

The documentary features former employees of Pornhub, journalists and activists who talk about the business and the allegations against the company.

It also features adult film performers such as Asa Akira, Cherie DeVille, Natassia Dreams, Siri Dahl and Wolf Hudson who, too, comment on the controversies.

What is its rating?

Netflix documentary Money Shot: The Pornhub Story is rated TV-MA under the American television content rating system. MA stands for Mature Audience Only. This is because it contains references to nudity, sexual violence and language. Reviewers say it has no pornographic scenes.

Who are the people behind Pornhub?

The company that owns Pornhub is now known as MindGeek. It is based in Luxembourg and has a head office in Canada. The company owns many other major adult-content brands, but Pornhub is perhaps the most infamous name in the dark side of the entertainment industry in the West.

Pornhub was permanently disabled on Instagram and YouTube in 2022. Both Visa and Mastercard cut the payment processing facility to TrafficJunky, the advertising arm of MindGeek.

(Main and Featured images: Netflix)