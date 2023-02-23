‘The Glory Part 2’ trailer shows Song Hye-kyo in the perfect mood for revenge

An official trailer for The Glory Part 2 starring Song Hye-kyo in the lead role was released by Netflix on 23 February.

From the looks of it, the trailer promises an exciting conclusion of the revenge saga that kept K-drama fans on the edge in the first part.

Written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, The Glory is about a woman exacting revenge on her former bullies in a chilling fashion.

What to know about The Glory Part 2

Trailer shows revenge saga getting darker

The trailer shows Song Hye-kyo’s character Moon Dong-eun planning her next moves and confronting her former bully Park Yeon-jin, played by Lim Ji-yeon.

Yeon-jin and a bunch of her rich friends bullied Dong-eun in high school. They tortured her mentally and physically. But even as adults, they have no remorse for what they did at school.

Dong-eun’s vengeful scheme apparently becomes darker as she attempts to inflict psychological pain on Yeon-jin.

She appears absolutely devoid of any emotion or empathy through the trailer of The Glory Part 2. In one scene, Dong-eun tells Yeon-jin, “Maybe I should rip your mouth open.”

While Yeon-jin is the main target of Dong-eun, she also has the others who participated in her bullying with Yeon-jin in her crosshairs.

There is also a scene where the group of the bullies are accusing each other over the death of the character named J, who they bullied before Dong-eun.

Then Kim Gun-woo’s character Myeong-o is heard saying, “I’m the only one who’s innocent here. Me.” Myeong-o had gone missing in Part 1.

There is concern for Dong-eun, too. In one scene, Ha Do-yeoung, played by Jung Sung-il, asks Dong-eun, “Once this revenge is over, will you find happiness?”

The cast and release date

Song Hye-kyo, who is one of the highest-paid K-drama actors, received critical praise for her performance as the main lead Dong-eun.

Apart from Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-il and Kim Gun-woo, The Glory Part 2 also stars Lee Do-hyun, Cha Joo-young, and Park Sung-hoon among others.

The second part is set for release on Netflix on 10 March.

(Main and Featured images: Netflix)