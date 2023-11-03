Everything you need to know about Indian Angels, world’s first angel investment show

Business reality shows have been a very niche genre for the longest time, but it was shows like Shark Tank that made it a world phenomenon. More and more people have started enjoying watching these shows, and the wave also hit India with the premiere of Shark Tank India in 2021. However, something new and exciting is on your way now. While no one may have imagined that angel broking could be a topic of interest, Jio Cinema is all set to bring a stock market and investment TV show named Indian Angels.

Touted to be the world’s first angel investment show on OTT, Indian Angels will revolve around stock markets, angel broking and investors. Launched by Digikore Studios, the investment TV show will arrive on Jio Cinema on 3 November. Here’s what we know about the show so far.

Indian Angels: All the details you need to know about the stock market TV show

The angel broking show will follow a similar pattern as Shark Tank India. Viewers will get an opportunity to become investors alongside the panel of industry leaders, and will give them a chance to support new startups and businesses. Two episodes of Indian Angels show will be streamed per week.

Who are on the panel of Indian Angels

The stock market TV show will feature a panel of angel investors including Ankit Agrawal, who is the founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho and Shreedha Singh, who is the CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co. Kunal Kishore, who is the founder & Director of Value 360; Ajinkya Firodia, who is the Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.; Rikant Pittie, who is the Co-founder of EaseMyTrip and Aparna Thygarajan, who is the Co-founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam are also a part of this investment TV show.

The teaser of the angel broking investment show

What did the makers say about the show?

“We are thrilled to introduce Indian Angels to the world — a transformative show that transcends traditional entertainment. This innovative endeavour places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratizing angel investing for all. Prepare to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you witness the dawn of a new era in business entertainment,” said a JioCinema spokesperson.

Abhishek More, founder and CEO of Digikore Studios, added, “Indian Angels embodies the essence of innovation and the boundless possibilities of OTT platforms. It transcends mere entertainment; it signifies a movement that promises to reshape our understanding of investment.”

