Dubai Bling season 2: Farhana Bodi’s net worth, business and lifestyle

Netflix’s Dubai Bling season 2 was released on 13 December. Like the previous season, this time, too, the lavish lifestyle, business empires and colossal fortunes of the Middle Eastern elites have become the talk of the town. Among them, social media influencer, fashion designer and makeup artist Farhana Bodi’s net worth and impressive career have made her a popular name in the series.

A spin-off of Bling Empire (2021-2022), which centred around rich Asian Americans, Dubai Bling takes viewers behind the closed doors of Dubai’s high-flying social circle. Reprising her role from season 1 (2022), Bodi’s professional career has been the subject of discussion on several occasions among all entrepreneurs, CEOs and real estate moguls on the show.

A bonafide fashionista, she is a single mother and a prominent social media star with a strong Indian connection.

What is Farhana Bodi’s net worth?

The social media influencer has a massive Instagram follower base of over 2.6 million. Here, Bodi showcases her collaborations with several influential brands that contribute to her net worth as well. Her Instagram feed is a testimony to her grand fashion choices and sophisticated styling.

Bodi earns around USD 10,000 per post, states Women’s Health, which takes her income to around USD 300,000 per annum.

According to The Cinemaholic, while Bodi also earns around USD 50,000 from modelling gigs, her lifestyle brand I Am Woman Of The World contributes the same amount to her fortune.

These figures place Farhana Bodi’s estimated net worth between USD 1.5 and 2.5 million.

Here’s more about Farhana Bodi’s career, company and personal life

Farhana Bodi began her career in fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARHANA (@farhanabodi)

Bodi started working in the fashion industry as a model and makeup artist when she was just 19. The Cinemaholic reports she soon understood how social media impacted people and took to Instagram to share her high-fashion looks, brand collaborations and beauty tips.

Bodi’s growing influence in the beauty domain and her stunning sartorial choices made her a reckoning face on revered fashion weeks. According to Edinburgh News, the Dubai Bling star opened for Atelier Zuhra’s show during London Fashion Week and has walked at the Cannes Film Festival several times.

Speaking to Gulf News, Bodi said, “I love dressing up and it’s not anyone else but for myself. Since I was a baby, I was so passionate about fashion, beauty, lifestyle … I used to doll up every single day … If there was any modelling contest or fashion show in school, I would be the first one to enrol or sign up.”

Farhana Bodi runs her own company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FB (@iwomanoftheworld)

Not only is she a well-known fashion mogul, but Bodi is also a successful entrepreneur. She is the founder of I Am Woman Of The World. The company connects brands and clients through lifestyle events, aiming to empower women from various walks of life.

The company focuses on women-led businesses and helps them get the right exposure. The lucrative business adds significantly to Farhana Bodi’s net worth.

Bodi has appeared on many magazine covers

The social media fashion guru has graced the covers of several globally recognised magazines like Grazia Arabia, Cosmopolitan Arabia, L’Officiel and Womenpreneur.

A portfolio of stunning photoshoots, sophisticated couture and a growing follower count make her an appropriate face for such magazine covers.

Dubai Bling is not the first reality show for Farhana Bodi

While Dubai Bling has gained a lot of traction, and Farhana Bodi has returned to the second season, this is not the first reality series she has been a part of.

In 2011, she debuted in the television scene with Paris Hilton’s Dubai BFF season 1 on MTV. She competed to become Hilton’s new best friend from the UAE but was eliminated in episode five.

Farhana Bodi’s clashes with other Dubai Bling cast members

The glitter and dazzle of Dubai Bling has allured the audience into the world of drama, business and politics of the cast members. Farhana Bodi’s net worth and her lifestyle have often become a topic of discussion, which has also led to repeated clashes with others on the show.

The millionaire social media personality has had fallouts with Zeina Khouri, former CEO and chief growth officer of Dubai-based luxury property company High Mark Real Estate.

In one instance, Khouri recalled a Versace event that they both were attending. There, Bodi refused to acknowledge Khouri’s presence while speaking with others around the latter. According to Edinburgh News, when Khouri confronted her about this, Bodi accepted the mistake and apologised. However, it did not improve their relationship.

In another instance, Bodi had an altercation with media personality Lojain Omran, where she did not invite Omran to her birthday party. Later, when Omran planned a desert escapade and left Bodi out, the social media star crashed the party and started her photoshoot.

Farhana Bodi’s marital status and personal life

Reports suggest Bodi was born in 1985 in India to a Muslim family. She was raised in South Africa and has been living in Dubai since 2008. According to a 2022 Screenrant article, she recently got divorced from Canadian-born Heroies Havewalla. He is the founder of GoldPesa, a crypto project, which is valued at around USD 50 million.

Speaking to Hola! in 2022, Bodi said she is also a partner in GoldPesa and serves as its director of marketing.

The couple shares a six-year-old son named Aydin who also has a booming Instagram presence like his mother with over 145k followers. Like mother, like son, Aydin exudes confidence and wears luxury outfits for photoshoots and while chilling at home.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, Bodi said, “Being a mother is a blessing and a feeling I’m sure most women want to experience. I wake up every day to pictures of my son when he was one-year-old and it brings me immense joy, confidence and a warm feeling that as a woman, I have accomplished so much. Giving birth to this bundle of joy has literally changed my life.”

While not much is known about the rest of her family, Bodi revealed she has a brother, and they both enjoyed playing cricket in their childhood.

Bodi loves to go on expensive holidays and luxury couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARHANA (@farhanabodi)

With such a magnificently high net worth, it comes as no surprise that Bodi’s lifestyle would be anything but ordinary. Luxury brands like Fendi, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Chopard and Prada are her staples.

The mother of one also enjoys heading out on expensive holidays. In an interview with Hola! when asked about her most luxe experience, Bodi said, “It was a trip on one of the top private jets of the Comlux Group. I flew from Dubai to Europe, and the experience was so luxurious! The crew provided outstanding guest service, the food was amazing, and the whole experience was just next-level luxury.”

Some of her other favourite destinations include Capri, Paris, Monaco and Istanbul.

She speaks four languages and has two pets

According to Mille World, her upbringing in India and then shifting bases to other countries have made Bodi multi-lingual and helped establish a strong connection with India. The media outlet states that she can speak four languages — Hindi, Gujarati, English and Arabic.

The millionaire fashion diva also has two expensive and exotic pets — an African grey parrot named Osama and a Husky named Kiara. She told Vogue Arabia the bird is chirpy and talkative and entertains her when she returns from her travels.

Kiara, on the other hand, who lives in her family home in South Africa, is brave, protective and loving.

Watch both seasons of Dubai Bling on Netflix.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Farhana Bodi/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is Farhana Bodi’s net worth?

Farhana Bodi has an estimated net worth of around USD 1.5 to 2.5 million.

-Is Farhana Bodi a millionaire?

With an estimated net worth of around USD 1.5 to 2.5 million, Bodi is a self-made millionaire.

-What does Farhana Bodi do for a living?

Farhana Bodi is a social media influencer, fashion icon and founder of the lifestyle brand I Am Woman Of The World. She earns heavy bills from brand endorsements, fashion posts and events.

-How did Farhana Bodi become rich?

Bodi has been working in the fashion industry from a very young age, which has helped her amass such a massive fortune. Her social media presence, luxury brand collaborations and her own company have helped her earn large amounts.

-Why is Farhana Bodi famous?

Bodi became famous for her tryst with luxury fashion and her social media skills. Being a cast member on both seasons of Dubai Bling has also propelled her fame.