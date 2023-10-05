Gadar 2 OTT release: When and where to stream the Sunny Deol blockbuster

The makers of the Sunny Deol-starrer 2023 hit Gadar 2 — Anil Sharma Productions, Zee Studios and MM Movies — have finally decided to release the film on OTT after its successful theatrical run.

The Bollywood period action drama film, directed and produced by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar, is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and is now the highest-grossing Hindi film in India with an earning of approximately INR 524.75 crore.

When and where will Gadar 2 release on OTT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Gadar 2 fans can now enjoy the world of Tara Singh and Sakina from the comforts of their home. The movie is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 6 October 2023.

Making the news official on social media, Zee5 shared in an Instagram post, “The countdown begins! Tara Singh is all set to win your hearts! India’s Biggest Blockbuster is coming on #ZEE5 in just 2 days! #Gadar2OnZEE5”.

Sharing his excitement about the movie’s digital premiere, Deol said, “We are absolutely delighted with the overwhelming response that ‘Gadar 2’ has received in theatres. Now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am very excited for the movie to reach a wider, global audience. Gadar 2 is a perfect family entertainer which will keep the viewers completely engaged and entertained. I urge everyone to watch it if you haven’t already and watch it again if you have”.

Watch here.

More about Gadar 2

Plot

The story of Gadar 2 takes off from where the makers had left things in 2001 and is set against the backdrop of the Crush India movement. Twenty-two years later, Tara Singh and Sakina are leading a peaceful life with their son Charanjeet aka Jeete. However, when Jeete is imprisoned by Pakistani forces, Tara Singh embarks on a mission to rescue his son.

Cast and Crew

While actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively, the film casts Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet, Gaurav Chopra as Devendra Rawat and Simrat Kaur as Muskaan.

Gadar 2 had its theatrical release on 11 August 2023.

(Hero image: Courtesy Zee5: featured image: Courtesy IMDb)