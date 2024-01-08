From Barbie to Oppenheimer: Where to watch the Golden Globe award-winning titles

2023 concluded on a high note entertainment-wise. From blockbuster movies to shows that became cult classics, the audience got to watch some really amazing content last year. Obviously, with a slate of such great 2023 releases, the award ceremonies were something people were looking forward to. The pathway finally initiated with the 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024 and you will be happy to know that the list of movies declared as a winner includes many noteworthy titles.

The 81st Golden Globes 2024 awards were handed out to the winners on Sunday night (7 January). The list of winners for the Golden Globes 2024 included Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall among other movies and shows that won multiple awards. Now, this calls for a reason to celebrate cinema and what’s better than watching the 81st Golden Globes winners on OTT platforms, right? Here’s how you can do that.

81st Golden Globes 2024 Awards: Complete list of winners and where to watch the movies & shows

Jo Koy hosted the 81st Golden Globes awards ceremony, which aired live on CBS from the Beverly Hilton and streamed on Paramount+. Barbie and Succession led the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes awards with nominations under nine categories. Here is the list of winners:

Oppenheimer

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh

Release date: 21 July 2023

Awards won: Best Film – Drama, Best Original Score, Best Actor – drama for Cillian Murphy, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Synopsis: Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film revolves around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb”. The film explores his role in the Manhattan Project, the World War II task force that developed the first nuclear weapon. This is one of the best Golden Globe winner movies for you to stream right away.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Killers of the Flower Moon

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser.

Release date: 20 October 2023

Awards won: Best Actress for Lily Gladstone

Synopsis: Based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, the story is set in 1920s Oklahoma. The film focuses on a string of killings of Osage members after oil was discovered on the tribal land and how the relations in the Osage Nation were affected due to this tumultuous situation. The movie garnered a lot of love from the fans post its theatrical release.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Barbie

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Release date: 21 July 2023

Awards won: Cinematic and box office achievement, Best original song

Synopsis: Set in a fictional world called Barbieland, the story follows Barbie and Ken as they go on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis. Barbie realises that the real world is different from what she thought it was and Ken realises how powerful it is to be a man, creating problems in their fantasy world. Do not miss watching one of the most entertaining Golden Globe winner movies on OTT.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Succession

Created by: Jesse Armstrong

Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Rob Yang, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Alexander Skarsgård

Release date: 3 June 2018 – 28 May 2023

Awards won: Best TV Series – drama, Best Actress in a TV Series – drama for Sarah Snook, Best Actor in a TV Series – drama for Kieran Culkin, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for Matthew Macfadyen

Synopsis: The series circles around the Roy family, who are the owners of a global media and entertainment conglomerate named Waystar RoyCo. The story follows the family as they fight for control of the company amidst apprehension about the health of the family’s patriarch. The show made a lot of noise in 2023.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

The Bear

Created by: Christopher Store

Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson

Release date: 23 June 2022 – present

Awards won: Best TV series – musical or comedy, Best Actress in a TV series – musical or comedy for Ayo Edebiri, Best Actor in a TV series – musical or comedy for Jeremy Allen White

Synopsis: The series follows a a young, award-winning chef named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto who returns to his hometown of Chicago after quitting his job. The story follows him and his team as they try to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The series has become a cult classic amongst fans.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Beef

Directed by: Lee Sung Jin

Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake

Release date: 6 April 2023

Awards won: Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Steven Yeun, Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Ali Wong

Synopsis: The series revolves around two strangers named Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong). The two strangers get involved in a road rage incident that eventually escalates into a prolonged rivalry. You should surely add this series to your binge list.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Holdovers

Directed by: Alexander Payne

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa

Release date: 27 October 2023

Awards won: Best actor – musical or comedy for Paul Giamatti

Synopsis: Set in the backdrop of the 1970s, the film revolves around a bad-tempered history teacher who works at a New England boarding school. The story follows him on an adventure when he is forced to chaperone a bunch of students on a Christmas break with no place to go. Sounds like a fun watch, right?

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Anatomy of a Fall

Directed by: Justine Triet

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, Sophie Fillières

Release date: 23 August 2023

Awards won: Best non-English language film, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Synopsis: This French courtroom drama thriller narrates the story of bisexual novelist Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller) who tries to prove her innocence in her husband’s death with the help of her friend and lawyer Vincent Renzi. Watch this movie for its suspense-packed story.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Ricky Gervais Armageddon

Directed by: John L. Spencer

Cast: Ricky Gervais

Release date: 25 December 2023

Awards won: Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV

Synopsis: In this taboo-busting comedy special, Ricky Gervais shares his controversial takes on political correctness, family weddings, funerals, artificial intelligence and oversensitivity as he talks about the end of humanity. Share some laughs by watching this comedy special that just won a Golden Globe award.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Crown

Created by: Peter Morgan

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, Elizabeth Debicki, Claudia Harrison, Marcia Warren, Bertie Carvel

Release date: 4 November 2016 – 14 December 2023

Awards won: Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for Elizabeth Debicki

Synopsis: The Crown is a fictional dramatisation of Queen Elizabeth II’s political rule and how several events in her personal life shaped her reign. The series narrates the incidents from her wedding in 1947 to the early 21st century. You do not want to miss watching this show.

Where to watch: Netflix

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the Golden Globe Awards?

The Golden Globe Awards are accolades given for excellence in both American and international film and television.

– Is the Golden Globes the same as the Oscars?

No, the awards season begins with the Golden Globes and culminates each year with the Academy Awards/Oscars.

– What is the meaning of the Golden Globe Award?

Golden Globe Awards were established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in an attempt to have a ceremony to honour film achievements similar to the Academy Awards.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb