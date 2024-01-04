Gyeongseong Creature Part 2: Release date, cast, plot and more

In the ever-growing dominion of Korean content on streaming platforms in India, the newest show to grab the attention is Gyeongseong Creature. A historical mystery thriller, it was one of the most anticipated K-dramas of last year. With its interesting storyline and execution that K-dramas seldom get wrong, it has swiftly winged its way to the top of Netflix’s global rankings. Here’s all you need to need to know about Gyeongseong Creature Part 2.

Romance, history, horror, mystery, murder, monsters – this two-part series has got it all. The first part which comprised of seven episodes, premiered on 22 December 2023. What ended on a cliffhanger note will have a second part coming soon, and fans of the show cannot wait. Ahead of the release of the second part, we have all the details you need to know about Gyeongseong Creature Part 2. Let’s find out.

All about Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Release date

Part 2 of Netflix’s new hit show Gyeongseong Creature is all set to stream from 5 January 2024.

How many episodes will be there?

Part 1 had seven episodes, and Part 2 will feature the remaining three episodes, and with that, it will be the end of the first season.

Cast

The cast of Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 remains the same as it is the continuation of the first part, and not a sequel. The original cast will return, starring Park Seo-jun as Jang Tae-sang, Han So-hee as Yoon Chae-ok, Kim Hae-sook as Mrs. Nawol, Soo Hyun as Yukiko Maeda, Jo Han-chul as Yoon Jung-won, Wi Ha-joon as Kwon Jun-taek, Park Ji-hwan as Gu Gap-pyeong, Ok Ja-yeon as Na Young-chun, Ahn Ji-ho as Park Beom-o, among others.

Plot of Gyeongseong Creature Part 1

In Part 1, we saw two young adults, one Gyeongseong’s richest man, Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok, who has been working with her father in finding missing individuals. Set in 1945, when Korea was still ruled by Japan, weird creatures were created. But it looks like there might be a threat that’s bigger than these monstrous creatures.

What to expect from Gyeongseong Creature Part 2?

Part 1 ended with Tae Sang being left behind as she stumbled upon a room that was filled with skeletons as Chae Ok and she were trying to escape Onseong Hospital to expose the unfair experiments held by the Japanese government. In the pre-credits, we saw Myeong Ja unknowingly consuming the water infected with the Najin parasite while she was pregnant.

This left viewers with questions about the impact of this on Myeong Ja’s unborn baby. This has set the mood and tone for the ultimate climax in Part 2, where there are lots of unanswered questions and anticipation to see how the story develops and ends.

Hero and Featured Images: IMDb