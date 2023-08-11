Heart of Stone review: Alia Bhatt fans appreciate her Hollywood debut

One of the most anticipated movie releases this week was Heart of Stone. The film not only marked Alia Bhatt’s grand Hollywood debut, but seeing her share the screen space with Gal Gadot was a dream come true for many. The film is now streaming on Netflix for everyone to watch globally. However, the reviews of Heart of Stone are quite the opposite. Although Alia Bhatt’s role as the villainous Keya Dhawan is being appreciated by fans, the film has been met with much criticism.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot, the film also stars Jamie Dornan in a key role. The spy action thriller is directed by Tom Harper where Bhatt essays the role of the antagonist. According to a majority of X (Twitters) users, Heart of Stone lacks a good plot and execution.

Heart of Stone X (Twitter) review: What is the audience saying about the film?

As soon as the film premiered on Netflix, X (Twitter) users rushed to share their opinions on the film. Several called it a poor version of Tom Cruise’s film, Mission Impossible as well. Let us take a look at what the audience has to say at large.

#HeartOfStone is… bad. it’s a poor mission: impossible copycat filled with boring storytelling & blandly executed action. gal gadot, alia bhatt, jamie dornan are there & while i’ve no sympathies for the zionist, it feels bad to see alia & jamie’s talents being wasted. pic.twitter.com/QAN3jFDqmO — Pramit (@pramitheus) August 11, 2023

‘Heart of Stone’ is a solid entry to Netflix’s spy universe. The film is intriguing and has good twists. Although writing could have been better, the end result is quite good. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan are good, Alia Bhatt is solid. ⭐️⭐️⭐️#HeartOfStone #HeartOfStoneReview… pic.twitter.com/g3uCLwt7NZ — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) August 11, 2023

She can’t act and her career is totally dependent on films like #WonderWoman and other action films #GalGadot #HeartOfStone — Shubhrika Bhalla (@shubhrika17) August 11, 2023

Alia is not the main antagonist but her character has the most impact after interval and plays a crucial part in the climax I’m so proud that she did this movie as her hollywood debut , keya dhawan is everything i was expecting her to be . #Aliabhatt #HeartOfStone pic.twitter.com/CmqMgGaTQx — Dua ʰᵒˢ // (@alufied) August 11, 2023

#HeartofStoneReview: ★★★½#HeartofStone offers a thrilling blend of action & intrigue, keeping viewers engaged throughout.#GalGadot is fantastic as Rachel Stone, bringing a degree of charisma & energy to the character that will keep you entertained.#AilaBhatt steals the… pic.twitter.com/1obthvBQQ3 — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) August 11, 2023

Just finished watching #HeartOfStone and idc about others but I loved @aliaa08 as Keya she did such a great job considering it was her first english language film I’m so proud and overall it was a nice interesting watch https://t.co/Rih28zPg4r — Khushi️ (@khushilovesaloo) August 11, 2023

What is Heart of Stone about?

The film revolves around an International intelligence agent named Rachel Stone. She works for a peacekeeping operation known as Charter, and is often tasked with dangerous missions. However, her recent mission is the hardest. She is asked to embark on a mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin known as “The Heart” from falling into the hands of the rivals.

Is the film worth a watch?

Looking at the reviews, one might think of skipping the film. However, if you are either a fan of Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot or Jamie Dornan, then you may want to see what the film is all about.

