facebook
Home > Entertainment > Streaming > Heart of Stone review: Alia Bhatt fans appreciate her Hollywood debut
<i>Heart of Stone</i> review: Alia Bhatt fans appreciate her Hollywood debut
Entertainment
11 Aug 2023 04:00 PM

Heart of Stone review: Alia Bhatt fans appreciate her Hollywood debut

Ananya Swaroop

One of the most anticipated movie releases this week was Heart of Stone. The film not only marked Alia Bhatt’s grand Hollywood debut, but seeing her share the screen space with Gal Gadot was a dream come true for many. The film is now streaming on Netflix for everyone to watch globally. However, the reviews of Heart of Stone are quite the opposite. Although Alia Bhatt’s role as the villainous Keya Dhawan is being appreciated by fans, the film has been met with much criticism.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot, the film also stars Jamie Dornan in a key role. The spy action thriller is directed by Tom Harper where Bhatt essays the role of the antagonist. According to a majority of X (Twitters) users, Heart of Stone lacks a good plot and execution.

Heart of Stone X (Twitter) review: What is the audience saying about the film?

As soon as the film premiered on Netflix, X (Twitter) users rushed to share their opinions on the film. Several called it a poor version of Tom Cruise’s film, Mission Impossible as well. Let us take a look at what the audience has to say at large.

What is Heart of Stone about?

The film revolves around an International intelligence agent named Rachel Stone. She works for a peacekeeping operation known as Charter, and is often tasked with dangerous missions. However, her recent mission is the hardest. She is asked to embark on a mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin known as “The Heart” from falling into the hands of the rivals.

Is the film worth a watch?

Heart of Stone Twitter review

Looking at the reviews, one might think of skipping the film. However, if you are either a fan of Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot or Jamie Dornan, then you may want to see what the film is all about.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

Netflix Gal Gadot Movie Review alia bhatt
<i>Heart of Stone</i> review: Alia Bhatt fans appreciate her Hollywood debut

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.