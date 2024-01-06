Highest-grossing World War II movies that captivated fans over the decades

With a worldwide gross of over USD 600 million (INR 4,989 crore approx.), Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is now the highest-grossing of all World War 2 movies ever made. It surpassed the director’s own film, Dunkirk (2017), which earned USD 512 million (INR 4, 257 crore approx.) worldwide. Nolan is now the only director with two movies, among the 14 biggest earners whose theme is World War 2.

The War, which took place from 1939 to 1945, is a major cinematic genre that is not restricted to Hollywood alone. This is because World War 2 affected almost every country in every continent. Only 14 countries, including Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and Ireland, maintained official neutrality, but not all of them effectively adhered to it.

Due to the large-scale devastation and long-term impact the war had on the lives of millions of people the world over, any well-scripted story set during the conflict has continued to captivate moviegoers for decades. This is why World War 2, as a theme, includes some of the best movies ever made in cinematic history.

Christopher Nolan‘s success with Oppenheimer is proof that the war genre maintains a very strong pull. Indeed, eight of the top 14 highest-grossing World War 2 movies by global revenue have won Academy Awards, with The English Patient (1996) leading the pack with nine wins, including Best Picture.

What are World War 2-related movies?

It is important to note that several movies may be related to World War 2 because of their setting, but where the war itself does not influence the progression of the story. These movies fall primarily in other genres that may or may not have anything to do with the war itself.

One of the biggest examples of such films is The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), which earned USD 720 million (INR 5,987 crore approx.) at the box office. Based on the 1950 high fantasy novel of the same name by C. S. Lewis, the story follows four Pevensie children who enter a magical world through a hidden door. Even though it begins with an evacuation of the children during World War 2, it is not a war film as the characters and the story are far removed from the real world of the war.

Similarly, The Others (2001), a supernatural horror film starring Nicole Kidman has a connection to World War 2, but the war is not the subject of the story.

Thus, any list of the best World War 2 movies will include only those films the story is set during the war and the characters, too, are either part of it or directly impacted by it.

The best World War 2 movies by worldwide box office revenue