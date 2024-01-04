7 must-watch Hindi web series releasing in 2024

Digital content continues to redefine storytelling, offering a plethora of options across all OTT platforms. Today, we are looking at all the Hindi web series releasing in 2024. From gripping dramas to heartwarming comedies, thought-provoking mysteries to soul-stirring romances, this year’s lineup has it all.

In this maze of content, finding the perfect blend of engaging narratives and great stories can sometimes become an exhilarating quest. But worry not, our comprehensive guide aims to be your compass, to navigate through the Hindi web-series of 2024. We have listed the unmissable masterpieces that await your attention.

Most-awaited Hindi web series of 2024

Killer Soup

This upcoming crime series will release on Netflix on 11 January 2024. Co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the show was earlier titled as Soup. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde, this Hindi web series of 2024 is the story of an aspiring home chef who has no talent. The official description of Netflix says “Swathi dreams of owning a restaurant. But when murder derails her plan, she and her lover take an outrageous step – to replace him with her husband. When a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues.”

Call Me Bae

Making her Hindi web series debut in 2024, Ananya Panday will be seen playing the role of a billionaire fashionista Bae. Starring Varun Dhawan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, and Vir Das among others, this is the story of a young girl whose ultra-rich famly completely disowns her after she finds herself in a scandal. Now Bae has to look after herself out in the world. This is when she realises her true strength of character and perseverance, and overcomes every problem that comes her way. Panday, riding high on the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, wrapped up shooting for the show in October 2023. The release date of this Amazon Prime Video show has not been announced yet.

Panchayat season 3

Next on the list of the most-awaited Hindi web series of 2024 is the third season of the revolutionary show Panchayat, whose first look was released in December 2023 by Amazon Prime Video. The second season of TVF’s Panchayat bagged the Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, not long ago. Slated for a March 2024 tentative release, the show stars Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, Raghubir Yadav, Durgesh Kumar, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, among others. The show is about an engineering graduate who, due to the lack of job options, joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village of Phulera of Uttar Pradesh.

Aashram season 4

Bobby Deol’s OTT debut was also his comeback to Bollywood, where he showed that he’s here to stay. Still riding high on the humongous success of Animal, Bobby Deol is all set to reprise his role as Baba Nirala in the fourth season of Aashram. As the third season ended on a cliffhanger, the excitement around season 4 is quite high. Bobby Deol shared a teaser earlier, and it looks like a lot of old characters from the previous seasons are returning this season. So, expect a lot more twists, turns, and revelations in one of the most awaited Hindi web series of 2024. The release date has not been announced yet.

Farzi season 2

Shahid Kapoor’s web series debut with Farzi was a smashing hit, earning him accolades for his performance. The Raj & DK directorial series gained momentum in no time and went on to become one of the most-watched Hindi web series of the year. That led to the show being renewed for a second season, which is set to release in 2024. In October 2023, Shahid Kapoor confirmed that Farzi season 2 is in the works. Also starring Amol Palekar, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora, the web series will release on Amazon Prime Video. However, the release date has not been fixed yet.

The Family Man season 3

One of Amazon Prime Video’s most loved shows, Manoj Bajpayee is all set to return with the third season of this Hindi web series in 2024. Another stellar show by Raj & DK, The Family Man is a household favourite. Sharing updates about the upcoming season, Manoj Bajpayee shared that the crew will start filming from February 2024 onwards, according to a TOI report. He also revealed that the third season will begin from the time season 2 ended.

Mirzapur season 3

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for season 3 of this famous show ever since season 2 ended in 2020. Another iconic Hindi web series by Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur’s comeback is highly anticipated. In the second season, we saw viewers witnessed Guddu Pandit overthrowing Kaleen Bhaiya and taking control of Mirzapur. In the third season we will see Kaleen Bhaiya going to any extreme he can to reclaim his control over Mirzapur. Filming and post-production for the new season have been completed, but the release date has not been finalised yet.

2024 promises a diverse range of content, with creators and showrunners pushing the boundaries of storytelling, exploring uncharted territories, and addressing pertinent social issues. The Hindi entertainment industry has proven its prowess in delivering compelling content that resonates with a diverse audience. Whether you’re a seasoned viewer or a newcomer to the world of Hindi entertainment, this guide is curated keeping in mind the most anticipated releases of the year ahead.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb