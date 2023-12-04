When is Home Alone on TV? How to watch the Christmas movie online

It might be over three decades since this movie landed in cinemas, but Home Alone remains one of the most cherished Christmas comedies, with fans making a point of watching it every December.

Released in US cinemas back in November 1990, Home Alone tells the story of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), an eight-year-old child accidentally left behind at his family home in Chicago when his mother, father and siblings go on holiday to Paris.

Chaos ensues as Kevin embraces his newfound freedom – that is, until a pair of hapless burglars (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) set their sights on breaking into the McAllisters’ family home.

The criminals soon realise they’ve bitten off more than they can chew as Kevin booby-traps the house to take care of the intruders.

Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus (who would later go on to helm the first two Harry Potter movies), Home Alone proved so popular, it has spawned five sequels and spin-offs in total – including the recent Disney+ Hotstar film Home Sweet Home Alone, which starred This Way Up’s Aisling Bea and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney.

Settling down in front of this movie is a December tradition for many, so here’s how you can watch this family-friendly favourite this Christmas.

Where can I watch Home Alone online? Latest streaming options

As one of the greatest family films of all time, it is perhaps fitting that Home Alone (and its sequels) are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this Christmas, along with the reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, which is also available on the streaming platform.

The film is not currently available to stream on other services such as Netflix but you can rent or buy the Christmas classic on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

When is Home Alone on TV this Christmas?

We’ll have to wait and see whether the Home Alone movie makes its way onto our TV screens this Christmas, as the festive schedules are yet to be finalised by most broadcasters.

However, the film typically crops up at least once over the festive season, so we’re keeping our fingers firmly crossed.

Home Alone movies: How many films are there?

Following on from the first movie (released in 1990), there was a 1992 sequel – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which saw Kevin… well, you can guess.

Home Alone 3 followed in 1997, though this threequel focused on a new young protagonist – Alex Pruitt (Alex D Linz) – who must battle both chickenpox and four burglars working for a North Korean terrorist group (yes, really).

Though the movie series hasn’t returned to cinemas since, several movie spin-offs have followed – 2002’s Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House saw a recast of Kevin McCallister (Mike Weinberg) again up against Marv (with French Stewart replacing original actor Daniel Stern), while 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist again focused on a new lead, with Christian Martyn playing 10-year-old Finn Baxter.

Last year, Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates led the cast of the spin-off film for Disney+. He played Max Mercer, a boy who (you guessed it) gets left behind when his family head off on holiday to Japan, and eventually ends up embroiled in all sorts of dramas when a married couple mistakenly think he has stolen a valuable doll from their home.

Home Alone house location: Where was Home Alone filmed?

The exterior scenes for the McCallister house in the original Home Alone were filmed on location at 671 Lincoln Avenue in the North Shore village of Winnetka, Illinois.

The house’s main staircase, basement, attic and some of the first-floor landing were also used for interior shots, while all other parts of Kevin’s home were built on a sound stage to allow more space for crew and equipment.

Rent or buy Home Alone on Amazon Prime Video.

(All images courtesy IMDb)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.