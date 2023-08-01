India’s Got Talent season 10: A look at the judges, host, and more such details

To say India is a powerhouse of talent would be an understatement. The subcontinent has a pool of talent in every nook and corner. From music to dance, and stand up comedy to archery, the range is huge. The show India’s Got Talent celebrates that and provides a platform to all kinds of talent across the country. Here’s all you need to know about India’s Got Talent season 10 in 2023.

Having run through nine successful seasons, bringing some of the best and unmatched talents on our television sets, India’s Got Talent is back with its 10th season. Based on the American reality show, America’s Got Talent that started in 2006, the Indian edition focuses on uncovering hidden talent in India and giving them a voice. One of the most loved and most popular reality shows on Indian television, here’s everything about the 10th season that we know so far.

All you need to know about India’s Got Talent season 10 in 2023

Premiere date

The show premiered on 29 July 2023, and is in full swing as the audition rounds are being televised.

Where to watch?

You can watch India’s Got Talent season 10 on Sony Entertainment Television every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. You can also watch on the Sony LIV app.

Judges and host

The 10th season of the show will be hosted by TV actor Arjun Bijlani.

The judges this season will be Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty and Badshah. Kirron Kher has been on the show ever since the beginning and reprised her role for the tenth time in a row.

India’s Got Talent winners from S1 to S9

Here are all the winners that graced the show in the last nine seasons:

Season 1 – Prince Dance Group

Season 2 – Shillong Chamber Choir

Season 3 – Suresh and Vernon Group

Season 4 – Biwas Dance Group (Sumanth and Sonali Majumdar)

Season 5 – Raagini Makkar and Naadyog

Season 6 – Manik Paul

Season 7 – Suleiman

Season 8 – Javed Khan

Season 9 – Divyansh and Manuraj

All Images: Courtesy indiasgottalentofficial/Instagram