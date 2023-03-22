Sima aunty is coming back with ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Season 3

Amongst the many guilty pleasure shows available on streaming platforms, there is definitely no match for Indian Matchmaking. Sima Taparia aka Sima aunty attained cult status after the first season of this reality show when it arrived on Netflix in 2020. People were baffled by her ideas of an arranged marriage, but could not help watch the show regardless. Her clients got immense popularity as well, and the show even got a Season 2 within a year of its premiere.

Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking already hinted that Sima aunty will be returning with another season. The makers did not make fans wait for too long and have finally announced the release date of Indian Matchmaking Season 3. The show will follow a similar pattern as before and we will get to see Taparia trying her best to find suitable partners for her clients in this insanely entertaining show. Here are all the details you need to know.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Release date, first look and more

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 will premiere on 21 April. The famous Mumbai matchmaker will be seen helping single millennials find love. This time around her clientele will range from New York to New Delhi, and Miami to London. Expect to see some old clients return for the new season which will consist of eight episodes.

How excited is Sima Aunty for Season 3?

The matchmaker told E! News, “Traveling the world to help single people find love is one of the best things about my job and in this season of Indian Matchmaking, I’m taking my talents to London!” Additionally, she will help clients based in places like Miami, North Carolina and more.

What can you expect from the show?

Just like its previous seasons on Netflix, one can expect some heartbreaks and some happy endings in this season. Taparia noted that filming for Indian Matchmaking Season 3 wasn’t easy. “Fans will see new clients — and new demands. Season 3 has some of my most challenging clients to date, but also some special matches and maybe even a ‘happily ever after’ or two,'” she told E! News. The third season is likely to feature at least one marriage proposal.

Hero Image: Courtesy Netflix India/Twitter; Feature Image: Courtesy Sima Taparia/Instagram