Indian Matchmaking season 3: You can’t ignore Sima aunty and these tweets are proof!

One of the most talked about reality TV shows, Indian Matchmaking season 3 finally premiered on 21 April on Netflix and netizens can’t stop talking about it. Season 3 has received quite the mixed reactions on Twitter. From calling it a hypocritical show to loving the antics on display, people agree on one thing for sure – that is, love her or hate her, you cannot ignore the master matchmaker, Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty.

It has been pointed out many times how the reality show follows an outdated concept and Sima Taparia is stuck in a time loop of being repetitive. Some even said that though they didn’t like the show, they couldn’t help but binge-watch it only to find larger problems with the narrative at the end of the day. Let’s take a look at what Twitter is saying about Sima Aunty and the drama at large.

Indian Matchmaking season 3 Twitter reactions

These tweets prove that Sima Aunty’s magic isn’t quite serenading on the reality drama.

Everyone who’s been badgering me to watch Indian Matchmaking for 3 years—you won! I watched it! I wrote about what struck me the most from its 3 seasons: the seething caste, class & assimilation anxiety of rich young 2nd generation immigrant Indians on it https://t.co/UU0RVF67xc — Iva Dixit (@ivadixit) April 22, 2023

Taking a small break and watching the 1st ep of Indian matchmaking season 3

I’m gagging 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pV0CRiu0it — Ling Dior (@LingDeeYoh) April 21, 2023

The Indian Matchmaking season 3 is here… #IndianMatchmakingseason3

And I cannot not tweet about it, it’s a necessity… The whole show revolves around hypocrites wanting people to accept them with open heart and arms but have an air tight narrow mindedness — Ridi (@Not_A_Sister) April 22, 2023

I’m on season 3 of Indian Matchmaking and still can’t figure out why Auntie Sima keeps saying ‘I’m Sima from Mumbai’. Why is the Mumbai part so important? Should I start introducing myself as ‘I’m Tyas from Medan’? — Tyas Ayuningtyas, PhD (she/her) (@tyas2709) April 22, 2023

We are done with Love is Blind for a while BUT evidently season 3 of Indian matchmaking has dropped. I seem to want to keep watching even though I no longer expect these people to actually get married. — Divia Eden 🔍 (@diviacaroline) April 21, 2023

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 and a cup of chai. Apparently, I haven’t learnt anything after seasons 1 and 2. Sucker for crap TV like this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SErL3RUEwz — Lavanya Krishnan, MS, MPH (@l_krishnan) April 22, 2023

Looks like season 3 of Indian Matchmaking continues to perpetuate desi diaspora stereotypes and for this reason I’m out. Call me when they do a format where the dates are sitting in Silk Board traffic jam. — kantri bumpkin (@HerFunkness) April 22, 2023

it’s been 3 whole seasons of indian matchmaking and sima aunty is still telling girls to compromise, settle and adjust for bald men — radhika b (@radhikaax) April 22, 2023

Intrigued? Season 3 is streaming on Netflix now, along with its previous two seasons.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Netflix