Indian Matchmaking season 3: You can’t ignore Sima aunty and these tweets are proof!

Entertainment
23 Apr 2023 01:47 AM

Romaa Daas

One of the most talked about reality TV shows, Indian Matchmaking season 3 finally premiered on 21 April on Netflix and netizens can’t stop talking about it. Season 3 has received quite the mixed reactions on Twitter. From calling it a hypocritical show to loving the antics on display, people agree on one thing for sure – that is, love her or hate her, you cannot ignore the master matchmaker, Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty.

It has been pointed out many times how the reality show follows an outdated concept and Sima Taparia is stuck in a time loop of being repetitive. Some even said that though they didn’t like the show, they couldn’t help but binge-watch it only to find larger problems with the narrative at the end of the day. Let’s take a look at what Twitter is saying about Sima Aunty and the drama at large.

Indian Matchmaking season 3 Twitter reactions

These tweets prove that Sima Aunty’s magic isn’t quite serenading on the reality drama.

Intrigued? Season 3 is streaming on Netflix now, along with its previous two seasons.

Romaa Daas

