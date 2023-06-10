facebook
Indian remake of Korean dramas that you can watch for 'extra masala'
10 Jun 2023 12:00 PM

Indian remake of Korean dramas that you can watch for ‘extra masala’

Ananya Swaroop
Indian remake of Korean dramas that you can watch for ‘extra masala’
Indian remake of Korean dramas that you can watch for ‘extra masala’

Korean films have often acted as an inspiration for Indian filmmakers. In the past few years, we have seen several adaptations and remakes of Korean movies that have resonated very well with the audience. Films like Murder 2 (2011), Singh Is Bliing (2015), Bharat (2019), Oh! Baby (2019), Dhamaka (2021), and more (all remakes or adaptations of popular Korean films) have received a lot of love from cinemagoers. However, this trend has not only been confined to films. Many Indian remake of Korean dramas have also been produced in the last few years.

Thanks to the Hallyu wave, Korean dramas or K-dramas have gained tremendous popularity worldwide, including in India. Their unique style of storytelling, emotional depth, and well-developed characters resonate with the audiences, making it a favourable choice for viewing everywhere. Seeing the success of these Korean dramas, many Indian producers have attempted to remake these shows in the Indian context. Why Korean dramas? Well, producers believe that an Indian version will attract a large viewer base and replicate the success of the K-dramas.

From romantic dramas to suspense thrillers, many Indian remake of Korean dramas are available for the audience to watch. What makes watching an Indian adaptation more interesting is the fact that these shows are altered in a way that the Indian audience is able to relate to the show even more. Relevant plot twists, characters and climaxes are added to the storyline to make it more engaging for the Indian audience. So if you need some more masala and entertainment but with a Korean touch, here are some of the Indian shows that were inspired by popular K-dramas.

Indian remakes of K-dramas

1 /7

Duranga
Duranga

Directed by: Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Abhijeet Khandkekar,
Divya Seth, Amit Sadh, Barkha Bisht
No. of episodes: 9 episodes
Release date: 19 August 2022

Remake of: Duranag is quite a popular K-drama remake in India. The Zee5 web series is an adaptation of the Korean drama titled Flower of Evil. The story revolves around a detective working on a gory copycat killing case, and finding out that her husband of 11 years is an accomplice of the person behind this gruesome act.

2 /7

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Directed by: Lalit Mohan, Ashima Chibber, Vikas Gupta, Rajeev Raj, Shashank Bhardwaj, Karishmaa Oluch
Cast: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Ayaz Ahmed, Veebha Anand, Utkarsh Gupta, Krissann Barretto, Charlie Chauhan, Abhishek Malik, Kishwer Merchant, Karan Jotwani
No. of episodes: 358 episodes
Release date: 21 July 2014

Remake of: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan aired on MTV India and is a remake of Boys Over Flowers. Considered to be one of the most famous Korean dramas, this show served as the inspiration for the incredible love story of the main leads — Nandini Murthy and Manik Malhotra. The show revolved around a group of friends trying to navigate college, family, relationships and friendships all at once.

3 /7

Kahani Hamari Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki
Kahani Hamari Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki

Created by: Gul Khan and Gorky M
Cast: Karan Wahi , Rhea Sharma , Nikhil Chadha, Krissan Barreto
No. of episodes: 30 episodes
Release date: 16 May 2016

Remake of: This Indian television show was a remake of one of the most popular Korean dramas titled The Heirs. The plot revolves around a group of rich friends who stop talking to each other due to miscommunication. Things get even more tense when two of them fall in love with the same girl.

4 /7

A Legal Affair
A Legal Affair

Directed by: Karan Darra
Cast: Angad Bedi, Barkha Singh
No. of episodes: Not announced
Release date: Expected to release in 2023

Remake of: A Legal Affair is a soon-to-be-released official adaptation of the Korean series titled Suspicious Partner. The original drama series starred popular Korean actors — Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun. The Indian adaptation has been filmed extensively in Delhi and Mumbai. The plot revolves around a lawyer and his affair with his associate.

5 /7

Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah

Directed by: Umesh Bisht
Cast: Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal
No. of episodes: To be announced
Release date: To be announced

Remake of: Gyaarah Gyaarah will be the Indian remake of the Korean drama titled Signal, which originally featured Kim Hye-soo, Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong in lead roles. The story unfolds across three distinct decades and timelines where three cops try to solve a series of cold cases.

6 /7

Something in the Rain
Something in the Rain

Backed by: Pocket Aces
Cast: Not announced
No. of episodes: Not announced
Release date: Not announced

Remake of: Several media reports suggest that Pocket Aces has teamed up with JTBC Studio to produce the Indian remake of another popular Korean drama titled Something In the Rain. JTBC Studio, in a statement, revealed, “We have recently confirmed the production of an Indian remake of Something In the Rain with Pocket Aces.” The show revolves around a woman in her mid-thirties who falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother.

7 /7

Business Proposal
Business Proposal

Directed by: Not announced
Cast: Not announced
No. of episodes: Not announced
Release date: Not announced

Remake of: Business Proposal continues to be one of the most-watched Korean dramas in India. Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, the co-founder and president of Kross Pictures (producers of the show), told Femina India, “Many companies have already approached me, so it will be announced soon. Perhaps the first one might come out in Telugu and I think Hindi will follow. So there are already a lot of talks, a lot of propositions. So, yes, that’s something that I’m already working on.” The show talks about the brewing romance between a CEO and his employee, whom he marries because of a misunderstanding.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which Korean series has a Indian remake?

Answer: Shows like Flower of Evil, Boys Over Flowers and more have Indian remakes.

Question: Which Indian shows are based on K-Dramas?

Answer: Duranga, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Gyaraah Gyaraah, A Legal Affair are some of the shows based on popular Korean dramas.

Question: Which Bollywood movies are a remake of Korean movies?

Answer: Films like Dhamaka, Singh Is Bliing, Bharat, Oh! Baby, Murder 2 and more are all remakes or adaptations of popular Korean films.

Indian remake of Korean dramas that you can watch for ‘extra masala’

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   

