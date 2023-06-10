Indian remake of Korean dramas that you can watch for ‘extra masala’

Korean films have often acted as an inspiration for Indian filmmakers. In the past few years, we have seen several adaptations and remakes of Korean movies that have resonated very well with the audience. Films like Murder 2 (2011), Singh Is Bliing (2015), Bharat (2019), Oh! Baby (2019), Dhamaka (2021), and more (all remakes or adaptations of popular Korean films) have received a lot of love from cinemagoers. However, this trend has not only been confined to films. Many Indian remake of Korean dramas have also been produced in the last few years.

Thanks to the Hallyu wave, Korean dramas or K-dramas have gained tremendous popularity worldwide, including in India. Their unique style of storytelling, emotional depth, and well-developed characters resonate with the audiences, making it a favourable choice for viewing everywhere. Seeing the success of these Korean dramas, many Indian producers have attempted to remake these shows in the Indian context. Why Korean dramas? Well, producers believe that an Indian version will attract a large viewer base and replicate the success of the K-dramas.

From romantic dramas to suspense thrillers, many Indian remake of Korean dramas are available for the audience to watch. What makes watching an Indian adaptation more interesting is the fact that these shows are altered in a way that the Indian audience is able to relate to the show even more. Relevant plot twists, characters and climaxes are added to the storyline to make it more engaging for the Indian audience. So if you need some more masala and entertainment but with a Korean touch, here are some of the Indian shows that were inspired by popular K-dramas.

Indian remakes of K-dramas