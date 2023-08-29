Mind-altering true crime documentary shows to watch on Netflix

True crime shows have always been a genre that a large audience enjoys, and Netflix has left no stone unturned to bombard its users with these kinds of shows. From fictional stories to documentaries based on notorious criminals, Netflix has a great range of crime shows to offer. Amongst these are included Indian docuseries that narrate horrific stories of some of the most infamous criminals in the country.
Most of the true crime shows on Netflix are quite compelling because they explore real-life mysteries, crimes, and investigations, which people are naturally drawn to. The cultural relevance also makes the stories more engaging and resonates with viewers on a personal level. The sense of intrigue and curiosity that these shows create is also a very good reason why Netflix has so many successfully running crimes shows.
The Indian Predator series, for example, has gained a lot of popularity. The docuseries talks about Indian criminals and examines their mindset and the crimes they committed. The psychological angle included in these Netflix crime shows adds depth to the storytelling and engages viewers to another level.
Some true crime shows like House of Secrets, also often feature the victims and their families. The human interest aspect evokes empathy and a sense of connection, making viewers even more invested in such shows. The cliffhangers and suspenseful storytelling keeps them on the edge of the seat, making crime shows more engrossing to watch. Shows like the recently released Netflix docuseries titled Hunt of Veerappan also offer a great insight into the criminal mind of the man and try to make people understand the true face of the criminal.
8 True Crime documentary shows you need to watch if you love this genre
Directed by: Maclain Way, Chapman Way
Cast: Rajneesh, Ma Anand Sheela, Jane Stork, Philip Toelkes, Laura Eisen
Release date: 16 March 2018
Synopsis: The Netflix docuseries revolves around the controversial Indian guru, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho) and his personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela. The show chronicles how they built a community of followers and formed a city of sorts called the Rajneeshpuram community located in Wasco County, Oregon, US.
Directed by: N Amit, Jack Rampling
Cast: N. Shashi Kumar, Roopa K.S., Gopala Nayak
Release date: 22 September 2021
Synopsis: The four-episode docuseries chronicles how the Bengaluru city police solved four violent crimes that came to light in early 2020 before the pandemic. The show talks about how Investigating team of four police stations solved three murders and one case of kidnapping of a child.
Directed by: Leena Yadav, Anubhav Chopra
Cast: Anita Anand, Hemani Bhandari, Barkha Dutt, Manoj Kumar, Naresh Bhatia, Mukesh Sengar, Brajesh Kumar
Release date: 8 October 2021
Synopsis: The three-part Netflix docuseries examines the approach revolving around the demise of 11 members of the same family on 30 June 2018. It talks about the Burari deaths, where the family members of the Chundawat family died in a ritual mass suicide event.
Directed by: Ayesha Sood
Cast: Altaf Hussain, Bunny Adhikari, Mukesh Pandey, Ankit Sharma, Manjit Singh, Sanjay Bansal
Release date: 20 July 2022
Synopsis: The docuseries revolves around the police investigation involving a serial killer named Chandrakant Jha. It also discusses his psyche as he killed people and left three decapitated victims outside the Tihar Jail accompanied by mocking notes between 2006–2007.
Directed by: Dheeraj Jindal
Cast: Sharda Nand Singh
Release date: 7 September 2022
Synopsis: Inspired by the infamous case of Raja Kolander, the docuseries talks about the treacherous man who was considered to be a cannibal. The show talks about the 15 murders he committed with a quick interview with the predator at the end of the series.
Directed by: Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni
Cast: Happy Kalizpuria, Sangramsingh Thakur
Release date: 28 October 2022
Synopsis: The three-episode-long docuseries is narrated by Vilas Bhande and Resha Raut, the two people accused of murdering Akku Yadav. The series narrates how Akku Yadav was killed by 200 women of Kasturba Nagar in Court No. 7 of the District Court of Nagpur after he was charged with raping more than 40 women, and killing his best best friend Avinash Tiwari and Asha Bhagat.
Directed by: Ashwin Rai Shetty
Cast: Raj Kumar Singh
Release date: 16 December 2022
Synopsis: The show talks about a dangerous predator that created terror in Bangalore. The docuseries documents the violent murders and rapes committed by serial killer Umesh Reddy.
Directed by: Selvamani Selvaraj
Cast: Muthulakshmi
Release date: 4 August 2023
Synopsis: The four-part series explores the untold stories behind the catching of India’s dreaded bandit turned terrorist named Veerappan.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What is the documentary about serial killers in India?
There are several documentaries about serial killers in India including the Indian Predator series, House of Secrets and more.
-What is the new Indian crime documentary on Netflix?
The recently released Indian crime documentary on Netflix is titled Hunt of Veerappan.
-Who are the actors in crime stories in India?
Most true crime docuseries star various artists or are in interview formats with people closely connected to the criminal.
-Where can I watch true crime documentaries?
Many true crime documentaries are available on Netflix.
-What is the Delhi Crime show on Netflix?
The first season of the show revolved around the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The second season of the show was based on the notorious group of criminals dubbed as the Kachcha Baniyan gang.
