Invincible season 2: Every episode’s release date, trailer, plot, cast and other news

Invincible was a huge hit when it premiered on Prime Video back in 2021, and now season 2 is almost upon us.

Based on the comic book of the same name, the animated series follows Mark Grayson, the son of mighty hero Omni-Man, as he develops his own superpowers.

Season 2 picks up where the shocking season 1 finale left off and marks the return of the show’s star-studded voice cast, including Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandra Oh and others.

With Invincible season 2 fast approaching, read on for everything you need to know about the show.

Invincible season 2 started airing on 3 November 2023, with new episodes airing weekly.

However, after the fourth episode, the show will go on a mid-season hiatus, with the back half of season 2 airing in early 2024.

A specific release date for the second half of season 2 is yet to be confirmed.

On the day of the season one finale in April 2021, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that Invincible had been renewed for a second and third season on the streaming service.

Luckily, it sounds like fans won’t have nearly as long to wait for Invincible season 3 as they have season 2 if Robert Kirkman’s comments on its development is going. Speaking to ScreenRant, Kirkman explained: “Season 3 is very far along… when I talk about the actors that we have for season 2, it is a minefield.

“There’s so many in season 3 that we have to talk about. If you think the cast expanded for season 2, just wait until you hear about who we’re getting in the show in season 3.”

How many episodes will Invincible season 2 have?

According to the show’s initial announcement, season 2 of Invincible is set to have a total of eight episodes.

The new season is set to be divided into two parts, with half airing in November 2023 and the rest set to air at some point in early 2024.

The current release schedule for Invincible season 2 looks something like this:

Episode 1 – 3rd November

Episode 2 – 10th November

Episode 3 – 17th November

Episode 4 – 24th November

Episode 5 – Early 2024

Episode 6 – Early 2024

Episode 7 – Early 2024

Episode 8 – Early 2024

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con 2023, Robert Kirkman explained the reasoning behind the decision to split season 2 into two halves: “With everything going on in that time of year with, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there.

“So I think it’s good to take a pause and narratively, it’s going to make things hit a little bit harder. People will know what I’m talking about when the season launches.”

No official dates for the second half of season 2 have been released yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we have more information.

Invincible season 2 cast

As expected, many of the familiar faces from season 1 are all set to return for the show’s second outing, including the following:

Mark Grayson/Invincible – Steven Yeun

Debbie Grayson – Sandra Oh

Amber Bennett – Zazie Beetz

Cecil Stedman – Walton Goggins

Atom Eve/Eve Wilkins – Gillian Jacobs

Rex Splode – Jason Mantzoukas

Robot – Zachary Quinto

Allen the Alien – Seth Rogen

Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man – JK Simmons

More famous names have been announced as joining the new series, such as:

Queen Lizard – Tatiana Maslany

King Lizard – Scoot McNairy

Great Thaedus – Peter Cullen

Angstrom Levy – Sterling K Brown

The Shapesmith – Ben Schwartz

Daveed Diggs, Calista Flockhart and Cliff Curtis have also been revealed to be joining the Invincible cast, though their roles are as of yet unknown.

How did Invincible season 1 end?

The first season of Invincible ended with Mark Grayson and his unhinged alien father having a brutal duel, which very nearly cost the teenage superhero his life.

Just as Omni-Man was about to strike the fatal blow, he remembered the happy memories that his son had given him over the years and found himself unable to do it.

Omni-Man flew off to whereabouts unknown but will almost certainly be back in season two, as we now know that a Viltrumite invasion force is on its way to an Earth weakened by the loss of its strongest heroes.

In addition to this existential threat, the season one finale saw a montage of other foes that Mark will need to contend with in future episodes – from sinister mob bosses to creepy mind-controlling aliens.

If you want to get an insight into where this story will go next, check out Robert Kirkman’s Invincible comic books which provide the inspiration for the show.

Invincible season 2 trailer

The official teaser trailer for Invincible season 2 dropped on 21st July 2023.

During the two-minute preview, Mark looks set to find out exactly what he’s now capable of.

The closing scenes tease an epic battle ahead, leaving viewers with the line of: “Viltrumite against Viltrumite? That hasn’t happened since The Great Purge.”

Get up to speed with the latest action ahead of the new episodes below:

At New York Comic Con 2023, Invincible fans were greeted to the first official full season 2 trailer, which was released on 14 October 2023, which you can check out below.

It teases a world in ruin. Mark (or perhaps a different Mark?) seemingly fulfilling the footsteps of his father speaking menacingly to Earth’s population, not to mention a number of new heroes including The Shapesmith, voiced by Ben Schwartz.

Invincible seasons 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

