Jaane Jaan review: Kareena Kapoor & Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance gets lauded

One of the good things that came out of the pandemic was the massive OTT boom. People got to see more and more good content from the comfort of their homes. This also encouraged Bollywood actors to make the shift and work on OTT content. The latest addition to this list is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who joined hand with Sujoy Ghosh for his OTT movie. Titled Jaane Jaan, the mystery thriller has released on Netflix today and the reviews suggest that the film is worth a watch.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The audience who has watched the film so far has loved it and dropped positive reviews for Jaane Jaan online.

Jaane Jaan X review: What did the audience like about the film?

X (formerly known as Twitter) users are highly impressed by Kareena’s performance. Many also praised how good Vijay and Jaideep look in their characters. People also talked about the gripping plot of the film which they suggest will keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out a few tweets below:

Review: #KareenaKapoorKhan is like an unputdownable book, a page turner in #JaaneJaan. The more you read her, the more mysterious she grows. I found myself mesmerised by her opaque turn in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. https://t.co/U3WR4IX4ef — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) September 21, 2023

#jaanejaan is definitely one of the best thrillers in Bollywood #KareenaKapoorKhan #vijayverma are simply outstanding. Dejavu and similarities to #drishyam and #vadh are obvious. But it’s a fine watch. Riveting. Exciting. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/eTFrihRQZ3 — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) September 21, 2023

@EktaaRKapoor #JaaneJaan A riveting drama with twists and turns galore. Kareena makes the most apt OTT debut with a striking act; while Jaideep and Vijay are both powerful to the core. Sujoy’s taut writing and deft execution makes ‘Jaane Jaan’ a noir watch! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/pe2Ay8nyXN — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) September 21, 2023

Finished watching #jaanejaan on @NetflixIndia take a bow @sujoy_g @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma #kareenakapoor for a fab adaptation of #Higashino‘s Devotion of suspect X. Superb acting and direction. True to the book. Thank you. What a treat. — Ginny (@Velvetyvirgo) September 21, 2023

A Good film, insane Cinematography & well acted across the board… the only issue is the climax – wraps up too fast & you don’t feel satisfied by the ending, at least for me. Also, the familiarity with Drishyam where the climax hits hard but not here.#JaaneJaan https://t.co/RUv8rmQaXl — SM  (@beingshubho) September 21, 2023

I just finished watching #JaaneJaan Jaideep as Naren stole the show for me

He was phenomenal ❤️ — Radhika (@moranacaine_) September 21, 2023

I was genuinely addicted to The Devotion Of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Although, Drishyam was a good attempt but some creative choices left me disappointed. I’m glad an official adaption is here in form of “Jane Jaan”. Great review by @jammypants4 #JaaneJaan #netflix — Aakash Purohit (@Shadow_Of_Dark) September 21, 2023

Plot of the film

The mystery thriller revolves around a single mother and her daughter. They live a happy life until an investigation opens up about her estranged husband. The woman tries to cover up the murder with the help of her neighbour, but does she succeed? That’s something you will need to find out.

Should you watch the movie?

Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan on the screen is always a treat but when it gets combined with stellar performances by Vijay and Jaideep, you are in for maximum entertainment. Sujoy Ghosh has made a film that will keep you hooked, as suggested by the reviews for Jaane Jaan on X.

