facebook
Home > Entertainment > Streaming > Jaane Jaan review: Kareena Kapoor & Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance gets lauded
Jaane Jaan review: Kareena Kapoor & Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance gets lauded
Entertainment
21 Sep 2023 05:30 PM

Jaane Jaan review: Kareena Kapoor & Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance gets lauded

Ananya Swaroop

One of the good things that came out of the pandemic was the massive OTT boom. People got to see more and more good content from the comfort of their homes. This also encouraged Bollywood actors to make the shift and work on OTT content. The latest addition to this list is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who joined hand with Sujoy Ghosh for his  OTT movie. Titled Jaane Jaan, the mystery thriller has released on Netflix today and the reviews suggest that the film is worth a watch.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The audience who has watched the film so far has loved it and dropped positive reviews for Jaane Jaan online.

Jaane Jaan X review: What did the audience like about the film?

Jaane Jaan

X (formerly known as Twitter) users are highly impressed by Kareena’s performance. Many also praised how good Vijay and Jaideep look in their characters. People also talked about the gripping plot of the film which they suggest will keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out a few tweets below:

Plot of the film

The mystery thriller revolves around a single mother and her daughter. They live a happy life until an investigation opens up about her estranged husband. The woman tries to cover up the murder with the help of her neighbour, but does she succeed? That’s something you will need to find out.

Should you watch the movie?

Jaane Jaan review

Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan on the screen is always a treat but when it gets combined with stellar performances by Vijay and Jaideep, you are in for maximum entertainment. Sujoy Ghosh has made a film that will keep you hooked, as suggested by the reviews for Jaane Jaan on X.

All Image: Courtesy IMDb

Netflix Kareena Kapoor Khan Jaideep Ahlawat Jaane Jaan Sujoy Ghosh Vijay Varma
Jaane Jaan review: Kareena Kapoor & Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance gets lauded

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.