All you need to know about ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ 11: Judges, contestants and more

One of the most popular dance reality shows on Indian television, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with its 11th season. Over the years, the show has maintained its loyal fanbase, with the who’s who of the television industry breaking a leg. As Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 is soon going to hit your television screen, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Based on the format of BBC show Dancing With The Stars, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is the Indian adaptation, where a star pairs up with a choreographer and together they put up spectacular dance performances. Starkly different from all other reality shows, this one is loved by one and all for its unique format, and for its consistently great performances. Ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s 11th season, let’s find out everything about the show.

All about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11

Premiere date of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11

The show is slated to premiere on 1 November 2023.

Where to watch?

For all the previous seasons, the show aired on Colors TV. But from this season, it will be aired on Sony TV. You can also watch it on Sony LIV app in case you miss it.

Judges on season 11

Reportedly, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora are already on board this season as judges this season. But there is still no official confirmation on who the third judge is going to be. As per reports, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karan Johar have been approached.

Contestants this season

This is the tentative list of contestants on the show this time:

Arshi Khan

Shoaib Ibrahim

Urvashi Dholakia

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Karuna Pandey

Abhishek Malhan

Shiv Thakare

Surbhi Jyoti

Twinkle Arora

Surbhi Chandna

Neil Bhatt

Manisha Rani

Shivangi Joshi

Sagar Parekh

Aamir Ali

This is still the tentative list of all the contestants you can expect to see this season. To get the final list of confirmed contestants, stay tuned to this space.

All Images: Courtesy screenshots from YouTube