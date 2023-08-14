Kaun Banega Crorepati: Date, timings, where to watch the game show & more

The nostalgia and excitement around Kaun Banega Crorepati, a quiz show that we grew up watching, is always going to be unmatched. Millennials will know. The show that was Amitabh Bachchan’s comeback was the smartest bit about childhood. As the show returns for its 15th season, here’s all you need to know about it.

Answering Kaun Banega Crorepati’s MCQs before the contestant on the hot seat could answer, was our version of an extreme sport. We didn’t care about any prize money, we were just happy to answer the questions on this game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the format of different steps and milestones to reach to the prize money, the options of using lifelines and getting to the hotseat through Fastest Finger First was something that revolutionised reality television in India forever. Here’s all the details you need to know about Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15.

All about Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15

KBC Premiere date

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 is premiering on 14 August.

When and where to watch KBC?

You can watch the episodes on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm. You can also watch the episodes on the OTT app Sony LIV.

What’s new this season?

After a long time, the Fastest Finger First method of getting selected to play the game with Amitabh Bachchan is making a comeback this season. This is where contestants have to rearrange a bunch of haphazard things or events in the correct sequence. Whoever does it right and in the least time, gets selected for the day.

This season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has also introduced the concept of a Super Sandook. This will act as a safety vault, which players can use to win back all the money that they have lost.

There is also a new lifeline that has been introduced this season, that players can use to get as close to the highest prize money, whenever they are stuck on a question. Instead of the old 50-50 lifeline, this season will have a Double Dip. Audience Poll and Video Call a Friend options are also back this season.

Overall this will be an interesting season, and will definitely take us back in time.

