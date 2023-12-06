Tap into your inner animal lover with this list of Kdramas that’re a ‘treat’ to watch

From fantasies with canine curses to romances led by veterinarians — there’s an extensive list of Kdrama tales that are geared towards viewers who’d brand themselves an animal lover. We take a look at a few that deserve a spot in your watchlists.

Since the advent of all things Hallyu — the Korean entertainment industry has established itself as one of the most versatile in the world. There’s nary a genre or subject that it hasn’t explored — from fantasy thrillers to crime romances, fake dating scenarios to office relationships. Of these, over the past few years, fan-favourite titles have featured furry friends. We’re talking farm animals, dogs, cats, and even turtles. Besides packing on the aegyo (cuteness), these shows come with engaging storylines and fun scenes. Needless to say, they’re worth an addition to any bing session. If you call yourself an animal lover, here’s our list of Kdrama titles to watch.

A list of the most binge-worthy Kdrama titles for animal lovers

Behind Your Touch

Directed by: Kim Suk-yoon

Cast: Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, Suho

Release date: 12 August 2023

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: In the village of Mujin — veterinarian Bong Ye-bun (played by Han Ji-min) has the unusual ability to look into the past of animals and humans. She crosses paths with detective Moon Jang-yeol (played by Lee Min-ki) and the two work together to solve cases. However, things take a dangerous turn when they stumble upon a serial killer mystery.

A Good Day To Be A Dog

Directed by: Kim Dae-woong

Cast: Park Gyu-young, Cha Eun-woo, Lee Hyun-woo, Yoon Hyun-soo

Episodes: 14

Release date: 11 October 2023

Synopsis: High-school teacher Han Hae-na (Park Gyu-young) lives with a curse — she turns into a dog for six hours at midnight every time she kisses someone. A drunken night leads her to accidentally kiss her colleague Jin Seo-won (Cha Eun-woo) — the only person who can break the curse. However, the latter has a fear of dogs.

Because This Is My First Life

Directed by: Park Joon-hwa

Cast: Lee Min-ki, Jung So-min

Episodes: 16

Release date: 9 October 2017

Synopsis: IT professional Nam See Hee (played by Lee Min-ki) needs a housemate to pay off his mortgage. Meanwhile writer Yoon Ji-Ho (played by Jung So-Min) needs a home. The two enter a marriage of convenience, complete with a sham wedding. They agree to share a home based on values rather than attraction. An important part of the conditions of the contract relationship? The wife has to take care of her husband’s beloved cat. However, when they begin sharing a life together — all while trying to convince the world of their love — they grow closer.

Once Upon A Small Town

Directed by: Kwon Seok-jang

Cast: Park Soo-young, Choo Young-woo, Baek Seong-cheol

Episodes: 12

Release date: 5 September 2022

Synopsis: City-boy veterinarian Han Ji Yool (played by Chu Young Woo) moves from Seoul to the countryside to start a practice at his grandfather’s clinic. Introverted and private — he struggles to adjust with small-town inquisitiveness and overall culture. Not to mention, having to treat livestock rather than just domestic pet animals. This continues until he meets the cheery and dependable police officer Ahn Ja-young (played by Park Soo-young). The two grow closer.

Noble, My Love

Directed by: Kim Yang-hee

Cast: Sung Hoon, Kim Jae-kyung

Episodes: 20

Release date: 23 July 2015

Synopsis: Cha Yoon Seo (played by Kim Jae-kyung) is a cheery veterinarian who runs her own hospital. Meanwhile Lee Kang Hoon is the CEO of a famous corporation with an unpleasant demeanour. The two have a chance meeting during a crisis, only to fall in love later.

These Kdrama titles are sure to appeal to the animal lover in you — which of these are you adding to your weekend binge list?

All images: Courtesy Netflix