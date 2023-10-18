Dramas starring versatile Korean actress Kim Ji-won for your bingeing watchlist

From featuring in soda commercials to singing backup for renowned K-pop stars — popular Korean drama actress Kim Ji Won has been there, done that. Her filmography is exciting — with roles ranging from an approachable aspiring anchor to a fierce army surgeon. Here’s a look at her best, most career-defining titles.

Currently embodying a third-generation heiress for the highly-anticipated romantic drama series Queen Of Tears — Kim Ji Won has a stellar reputation in the Korean entertainment industry. However, the hustler of an actress has a string of unique career shifts to thank for this. She started out as a trainee, well on the way to becoming a K-pop idol. She then starred in commercials for aerated beverages and lollipops and sang back-up vocals for singer Younha. All before making her debut with the film Romantic Heaven. This sparked a series of future roles.

According to a report by Korea Herald, her passion for acting is insatiable. “I feel hungrier the more I act..I look back on my performances and all I can see are things I could’ve done differently, parts to improve.” SCMP sheds further light on her process, “When I fully accept my roles, it is only after the first two to four episodes are completed. So I tend to accept roles after considering how attractive (sic) that character can be developed.” Whether you’re a seasoned fan trying to get to know her better or a TV show enthusiast on the hunt for their next binge, here’s a look at a few titles that have defined her career so far.

Best dramas starring Korean actress Kim Ji Won

High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged

Directed by: Kim Byung-wook, Park Soon-tae, Jo Chan-joo, Kim Yeong-gi

Cast: Ahn Nae-sang, Yoon Yoo-sun, Yoon Kye-sang, Seo Ji-seok, Lee Jong-suk, Krystal Jung, Park Ha-sun, Baek Jin-hee, Kim Ji-won, Julien Kang, Kang Seung-yoon, Lee Juck

Episodes: 127

Release date: 19 September 2011

Synopsis: After being betrayed by his business partner — who embezzled money from him — Ahn Nae-sang (played by Ahn Nae-sang) is weighed down by debts and the possibility of going to prison. He then flees to the countryside with his family. They navigate a life without money or a home to call their own. Also in the picture? The intelligent Kim Ji-won (played by Kim Ji-won) who has narcolepsy, is sensitive to those around her, and enjoys riding her scooter.

About the show: This series was reportedly the first to draw attention to Kim Ji Won as a drama actress worth having on one’s radar. She also got to work with some of the industry’s finest actors for this project.

The Heirs

Directed by: Kang Shin-hyo, Boo Sung-chul

Cast: Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye, Kim Woo-bin, Kim Ji Won

Episodes: 20

Release date: 9 October 2013

Synopsis: High school student Kim Tan (played by Lee Min-ho) — heir to the wealthy Jeguk Group — is engaged to haughty heiress Yoo Rachel (played by Kim Ji-won). He’s exiled to the US while his brother manages the family business. There he crosses paths with Cha Eun-sang (played by Park Shin-hye) a down-to-earth, wise girl from humble means who’s enrolled in Jeguk High School on a welfare scholarship. The two fall in love. Things get complicated, however, when Kim Tan’s former best friend Choi Young-Do (played by Kim Woo Bin) — who’s intelligent and feared by his classmates — falls for Eun-Sang.

About the show: The series was wildly popular, garnering views by the billions. No surprises that it thrust Kim Ji Won in the spotlight, with her performance earning her the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards.

Descendants of The Sun

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok, Baek Sang-hoon

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji-won

Episodes: 19

Release date: 24 February 2016

Synopsis: Upstanding South Korean Special Forces agent Captain Yoo Shi-jin — who’s also a smooth operator — falls for the hardworking Haesung Hospital surgeon Kang Mo-yeon (played by Song Hye-kyo). The two try keeping up with the commitments of a relationship despite their hectic schedules. They’re later brought together by fate to a war-torn country where they work in tandem to keep the peace and health of the local population. Also in the picture? Army surgeon Yoon Myung-ju (played by Kim Ji-won) who’s not afraid of going after what she desires. She’s in love with soldier Dae-Young who’s notorious for being strict amongst other recruits.

About the show: The show was a wild success, going on to become a Hallyu stalwart. It also proved to be a career-defining role for Kim Ji Won — who bagged the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries and Best New Actress titles at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards for her performance. Sharing that she felt immense pressure towards the same, she told Yonhap, “Descendants of the Sun’ is the drama of my life and the role is also perfect. For me, it can’t get any better, which makes me wonder if I act well enough for this perfect role?” She further added, “I try to be calm about the attention because I know it is for the character, not me. Nonetheless, I am so happy.”

Fight For My Way

Directed by: Lee Na-jeong

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Kim Ji-won, Ahn Jae-hong, Song Ha-yoon

Episodes: 16

Release date: 22 May 2017

Synopsis: Former taekwondo player Kong Dong-Man (played by Park Seo-joon) takes up MMA fighting. Cho Ae-ra (played by Kim Ji-won) is an aspiring television anchor who works at a department store. Meanwhile Kim Hoo-man (played by Ahn Jae-hong) and Baek Seoul-hee (played by Song Ha-yoon) are a couple caught up in relationship troubles. As time passes, they all navigate life’s challenges.

About the show: The series topped numerous popularity rankings, with Kim Ji Won bagging the

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries and Netizen Award – Female titles at the 2017 KBS Drama Awards. She also won the Best Couple Award with Park Seo Joon at the 2017 KBS WORLD Global Fan Awards. In an interview with The Korea Herald she stated, “The biggest thing I’ve taken away from (the series) is that I was able to show a different side of myself..Before, people thought of me as smart and somewhat unapproachable.” She also described her character as brave, honest, and easily hurt – while being wholly capable of picking herself up. “I’m not as outspoken as she is, so it was a huge release playing her,” the actress added.

Arthdal Chronicles

Directed by: Kim Won-seok

Cast: Jang Dong-gun, Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won

Episodes: 28

Synopsis: In the mystical land of Arth in ancient South Korea, there’s a constant battle for harmony. Politics and power struggles ensue, amongst other things — right on the verge of the birth of a new civilisation. In the midst of this is Eun-Seom (played by Song Joong-ki) who struggles to bring his tribe back to life as well as Tan-ya (played by Kim Ji Won) who’s brought to Arth as a slave and eventually takes on the role of the Great Spiritual Mother.

About the show: The series was hailed for its gripping storyline, winning the Korea First Brand Awards’ Most Anticipated Drama of 2019 title. Kim Ji Won earned a nomination in the Excellence Award, Actress category of the 12th Korea Drama Awards for her performance. Speaking to Korea Times about her decision to hop aboard this project, she stated, “I was enthralled by the character that never gives up..If not now, I thought I would not have another opportunity in the future to appear on a TV series like this.”

Lovestruck In The City

Directed by: Park Shin-woo

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Kim Ji-won, Kim Min-seok, Han Ji-eun, Ryu Kyung-soo, So Joo-yeon

Release date: 22 December, 2020

Episodes: 17

Synopsis: 32-year-old passionate architect Park Jae-won (played by Ji Chang-wook) can’t get a woman who broke his heart out of his mind. The person in question? Lee Eun-o (played by Kim Ji-won) a 29-year-old freelance marketer. The two who have beachside romance with her under false pretences as her free-spirited alter ego Yoon Seon-a. The former takes to Seoul to reunite with her.

About the show: Although not a wild hit, this series placed Kim Ji Won right back in the headlines. She also plays two characters, Lee Eun-o and Yoon Seon-a. Speaking about her decision to take up the project she was quoted by The Jakarta Post as saying, “The script is short as the running time is short. But once I read the script, I was immersed in it and it felt like I finished reading in no time.”

Happy watching!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is Kim Ji Won’s latest drama?

Kim Ji Won will play a third-generation heiress for the highly-anticipated romantic drama series Queen Of Tears that’s set to release in March 2024.

2. Is Kim Ji Won on Instagram?

Kim Ji Won’s Instagram handle is: @geewonii