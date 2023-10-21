Blast from the past with these fun Koffee with Karan episodes that every konnoisseur loves

Growing up in Bollywood’s peak era when social media and paparazzi culture did not exist, Koffee with Karan was our go-to hub for all Bollywood gossips. Helmed by none other than Bollywood’s very own I&B minister, his talk show was a safe haven for Bollywood gossip enthusiasts, like yours truly. As it is all set to make a comeback for the eighth season, here’s a throwback to all the fun Koffee with Karan episodes.

Who’s dating who, who are the new best friends in town, how’s the s*x after children, are some actresses as good friends as they show on camera – if you thought these questions are intrusive, welcome to just another day on Koffee with Karan. Karan Johar’s bio says he’s a director, actor, producer, and reality TV judge. For us, he’s our favourite talk show host who gets us all the gup from the industry and presents in a well-packaged, amazing show. Let’s take a look at all the fun episodes, in no particular order.

All the fun Koffee with Karan episodes to watch before season 8

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Controversies and Koffee with Karan go hand-in-hand, and this episode in season 3 is forever proof of that. A lot was said during this Koffee with Karan episode by the two leading Bollywood actresses, from breakups to mentioning Ranbir Kapoor’s infamous cheating, to the mention of plastics in actresses, this episode has everything that the talk show aims to have.

Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan

Every episode that Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan have been on, separately, has been a laughterfest. So, you can well imagine what a riot of an episode it must have been when these two appeared together in season 4. Farah Khan was her usual no damn given self, and Abhishek Bachchan was his usual witty self. What added to the fun factor was that their friendship with each other as well as with KJo.

Rani Mukherjee and Kareena Kapoor

The duo might be spotted together at each other’s kids’ birthday parties these days, but their friendship goes way back before any of them were even married. On this Koffee with Karan episode in season 1, the actresses were at their candid best. Also, this episode was the first time on national television where Kareena Kapoor admitted dating Shahid Kapoor.

Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor

It had to be iconic as this was the first time the Kapoor cousins came on camera. Karan Johar took care of that and how! Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor both have been Koffee veterans, but this was their first time together on the couch. And boy, did they have fun. They spoke about the Kapoors (duh!), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena officially confirmed that Ranbir and Katrina were indeed dating. Only sisters can do that.

SRK and Alia Bhatt

Call it the Shah Rukh Khan fan in me, but there’s not been one bad SRK episode on Koffee With Karan. The man just simply appears and everything lights up. While all his appearances have been equally witty and intelligent, this one takes the cake. They had come to promote Dear Zindagi on KWK, and what we got was SRK in his element. He spoke eloquently, impressed his fans, and he poked fun at Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

One of the best Koffee with Karan episodes EVER. The energy was just through the roof. Ranveer was eclectic, quirky, fun, flirty, and full of energy. So, basically, he was just Ranveer Singh. Ranbir was calm, poised, witty with his answers and subtle. So, basically, he was just being Ranbir Kapoor. But the chalk and cheese coming together to create a vibe so effortless and fun, that’s what made this a Koffee konnoisseur’s one of the top 5 fun moments.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram