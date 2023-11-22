These Koffee With Karan guests just stole show and how!

The guest list of Koffee with Karan season 8 got even more sultry this time. The Student of the Year duo — Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan arrived on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, and delivered one of the most entertaining episodes of this season so far. The two actors made sure they answered the tricky questions smartly and also kept the fans entertained while sitting on the hot seat.

From discussing their married lives to sharing juicy gossips, the Student of the Year actors were their most candid selves on the new episode of KWK. KJo also made sure to make his guests churn out their secrets to pack this episode of Koffee with Karan with more sass. Here are some of the highlights of the new episode with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Entertaining moments from the latest episode of Koffee with Karan ft. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan

Sidharth and Varun’s episode was a laughter riot. Period. The two stars made sure that they played it safe and were able to dodge every controversial question that Karan Johar threw at them. The entire episode was packed with hilarious moments and some really eyebrow-raising confessions.

The students teaching the master

From the very beginning of the episode, both the actors made sure that they didn’t let Karan win the game of words. The two took Karan’s case and made fun of several things that he said. From tagging him as a person who is obsessed with Alia Bhatt to calling him out for not being serious about getting married, the two students were at their sarcastic best on the KWK episode.

Sid’s crush on Katrina Kaif

During the episode, Sidharth was asked about the actress he has a crush on. The star did not take much time and said that his crush is his Baar Baar Dekho co-star, Katrina Kaif because she is very talented and pretty.

Alia’s confession for Sidharth and Varun

The Brahmastra actress recorded sweet messages for her peers and shared some secrets about the boys. She revealed that her Kalank co-star is very competitive, especially when it comes to her. Talking about the Shershaah actor, Alia revealed that her cat Edward was a gift from him.

Karan Johar’s tiff with a producer

During the conversation with Sid and Varun, Karan was cross-questioned by his students about the producers he is friends with. When the filmmaker started taking names, Varun was quick to prompt that there is this one producer whom KJo does not have a cordial relationship with. We wonder who this could be!

Sid and Kiara Advani’s meet-cute story

The Yodha star opened up about his relationship on the show where he revealed how he first met Kiara. The actor revealed that it was at a birthday party that he was invited to by Karan Johar where he started talking to the actress. Sid went on to describe how their love blossomed and his life after marriage.

All Images: Courtesy Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan/Instagram