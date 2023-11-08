Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan spill the tea on the new episode of Koffee With Karan

Every new episode of Disney+ Hotstar show Koffee With Karan season 8 keeps getting better than the previous one. What started with a bang with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s episode, got even better with the revelations that Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol made. Now, for the third episode, Karan Johar got Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to deliver some drama.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have time and again appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show. In the new episode of the Disney+ Hotstar show Koffee With Karan season 8, the two Gen Z divas were seen discussing every hot topic under the roof. Obviously, some tea was spilt and Karan Johar managed to get many confessions from the beautiful ladies. Here are some of the highlight moments from today’s episode:

What went down on the new episode of Koffee With Karan with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

During season 5, Sara Ali Khan arrived on the KWK couch with her father, Saif Ali Khan and with Janhvi Kapoor for season 7. Ananya Panday appeared with Vijay Deverakonda during season 7. The two ladies came well prepared for the Disney+ Hotstar show Koffee With Karan season 8 and answered tricky questions with utmost grace.

A shy Ananya Panday

While the lovebirds, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have often been spotted together, neither of them have spoken about the relationship. On KWK too, Ananya only dropped subtle hints about being in a relationship with Kapur. From calling herself Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapur to referring to the actor’s movies, the Dream Girl 2 star looked head-over-heels in love.

Sara Ali Khan embracing self-love

Sara Ali Khan has often been linked with Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill. So when Karan Johar tried to address the rumours, the Atrangi Re actress cleared the air and confessed that she is not the correct Sara that Shubman is dating. Further, she talked about how she is now looking for the right relationship and focusing on herself rather than jumping from one relationship to another.

Karan Johar’s friendships

Karan Johar has many friends in the industry, but he is known to be very close to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol Devgn. During the new episode of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker talked about the reasons why he stopped talking to Bebo and Kajol at some point in his life and how they reconciled and became good friends again.

Sara Ali Khan exposing the lies about the industry

During her rapid-fire round, Sara was asked about the one lie that most actors and actresses tell on social media. Without mincing her words, Sara called out stars who edit pictures and tag it as natural on social media, and added that the pap videos expose their true selves.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s camaraderie

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have become very good friends in the past few years, and their strong bond could be seen during the new episode of Koffee With Karan. The two pulled each other’s legs, shared secrets, talked about helping each other and had great laughs during the show which showcased their love and respect for each other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the latest episode of Koffee with Karan?

The new episode of Koffee with Karan season 8 features Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

-Which app shows Koffee with Karan?

You can watch Koffee with Karan on Disney+ Hotstar.

-Which actors have not been on Koffee with Karan?

Several stars have not been on the show. Talking about season 8, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan refused to make an appearance.

-Which Hollywood actor has arrived on Koffee with Karan?

Richard Gere was seen on the chat show during season 2.

Hero Image: Courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram; Feature Image: Courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram