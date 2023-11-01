Bobby & Sunny Deol pack a fun new episode on Koffee With Karan season 8

After a crazy beginning of Koffee With Karan season 8 with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar next invited Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol for the new episode of the show. The duo made their first appearance on the chat show during season 1 and delivered an entertaining episode, and the same was expected from the new Koffee With Karan S8 episode.

The brothers talked about everything under the roof. From answering the burning questions asked by Karan Johar to talking about family dynamics, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were candid in their stint on Koffee With Karan’s season 8. Of course, some moments from the episode became the highlight of the show. Here are some of the best things that happened in today’s episode.

Koffee With Karan season 8: Highlights from Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol’s episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, both have had recent successes. While Sunny’s Gadar 2 broke several records at the box office this year, Bobby Deol was a part of several successful OTT projects. He will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, a film that has had the fans excited. Here’s what the brothers discussed on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan S8.

The Gadar 2 effect

The first thing that Karan Johar talked about in the new episode was the grand success of Gadar 2. He asked Sunny Deol how he felt about the film’s massive box office success. The actor explained his feelings in the most humble manner that will bring a smile to your face as well. He revealed that at one point he felt like he was drunk even though he was not intoxicated because he was laughing and crying about the film being a blockbuster hit.

The all-time lows for Bobby Deol

Both brothers hit a rough patch in their careers where neither of them were getting any kind of work in the industry. While Sunny took it in a stride, the break from work took a toll on Bobby. The Animal star talked about how he got into drinking because of not getting any work. He revealed how once his son asked why he was at home all the time, and that is when he decided to bring a change. Bobby added that he then approached everyone he knew in the industry, including Karan Johar, for work.

The nepotism talk

Koffee With Karan season 8 would have been incomplete with the nepotism chat. Since the two brothers are also star kids, KJo asked them about their viewpoint on this topic. Without mincing their words, both Sunny and Bobby said it was stupid. They explained that nepotism doesn’t exist and they are the biggest examples of it.

Bobby Deol’s teddy bear fetish

During a fun section of the new episode of Koffee With Karan S8, the Deol family was shown talking about the brothers. In a recorded video, Sunny’s son, Karan Deol is seen talking about his father’s obsession with teddy bears. KJo further discusses the teddy bear fetish with the actor where he revealed that he finds them very cute. Bobby further added that Sunny has a huge collection of cute stuffed toys.

Being Human with Salman Khan

Bobby Deol and Salman Khan have been the best of friends, and when the former got a chance to talk about the Tiger 3 star on the show, he did not waste the opportunity. He talked about how Salman is obsessed with Dharmendra ji and how that has been one of the reasons why they are such good friends. He added that despite his image in the media, the megastar has a very huge heart and in fact, he was the one who offered him a film (Race 3) when Bobby had no work.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Will there be Koffee with Karan Season 8?

Koffee With Karan S8 kickstarted on 26 October.

– Where can we watch Koffee with Karan Season 8?

You can watch the latest episode of Koffee with Karan S8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

– How many seasons are there in Koffee with Karan?

There are eight seasons of Koffee with Karan.

– Which season of Koffee with Karan is best?

Season 6 is said to be the most controversial and the best season of KWK.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Disney+ Hotstar/YouTube