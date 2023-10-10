Grab your popKorn as Koffee with Karan season 8 is here

Who doesn’t like Bollywood gossip? Especially when it’s served by the stars themselves and presented by none other than KJo? Koffee with Karan has been an integral part of Bollywood fans while growing up, and has been entertaining us for seven seasons now. As KJo announced the new season of our favourite talk show, we bring to you all that you need to know about Koffee with Karan season 8.

Some pretty controversial things have happened and been said on the show over the years. Back when social media and cancel culture did not exist in India, stars would come on Koffee with Karan and get candid about one another. Be it Deepika Padukone telling the world how she reacts to a co-star hitting on her, or Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra taking digs at each other, this show has a separate fanbase. Extra points to KJo for making sure every season is full of fire and spice. Ahead of season 8 premiere, here’s everything that you need to know about it.

All about Koffee with Karan S8

Premiere date and where to watch

Koffee with Karan season 8 is all set to premiere on 26 October on Disney+Hotstar.

What does the guest list look like?

The biggest excitement before every season of Koffee with Karan is to find out who all are going to make it to the couch. Fans wait in anticipation to predict the guest list before every season, to see the interesting pairings and who says what. As per reports, this season has already shot a bunch of episodes and there is confirmation on some of the guests. And it already looks like it’s going to be an exciting season ahead.

Sisters-in-law Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, the dynamic duo, have already shot for their episode, as per India Today. Alia Bhatt has always maintained that she’s a big Kareena Kapoor fan. So, it will be interesting to see the two Dharma girls, Poo and Rani over coffee and gossip on the couch.

Bollywood’s favourite couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have graced the couch as well. The duo have done several movies together and became husband and wife in 2018. Since then, they have made several public appearances and have been serving couple goals and how. But this will be their Koffee debut as a couple and fans are already counting days to watch the episode starring the real-life Ram-Leela.

Among the others, Zoom has reported that Bollywood’s newly married superstar couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will appear as guests on the debut episode of Koffee with Karan season 8. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are also set to appear on the show to promote their film Singham 3.

The cast of Archies including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also appear this season to promote their film.

The biggest report that has surfaced is that Shah Rukh Khan might make a comeback on the couch this season. Given that SRK has had a great year so far and that he’s best friends with KJo, it won’t be a surprise. Koffee loyalists have been eager to see that happen again.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram