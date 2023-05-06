Popular Korean shows starring versatile actor Kim Seon-ho for your next binge

Back in business after a hiatus, Kim Seon-ho is set to weave his magic on TV with the highly-anticipated action-thriller show The Childe. And if you’ve yet to be acquainted with his acting prowess, there are several titles to explore – from comedy to romance. Here’s looking at the best parts of his filmography.

One of the most recognisable faces in the Korean entertainment industry, Kim Seon-ho has a string of popular TV shows to his name. His charming dimples, general polite demeanour, and performances as a green-flag lead in several dramas have earned him the reputation of a heartthrob. His acting abilities, meanwhile, won him the Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year in 2021. Most recently he’s been in the headlines for his part in Park Hoon-jung’s next, which will see him stepping into the shoes of a mysterious nobleman. Whether you’re a seasoned fan gearing up for his big comeback or a K-drama aficionado on the hunt for their next binge – here’s looking at a few titles that will do the trick.

TV shows featuring Korean actor Kim Seon-Ho that are a must watch

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Directed by: Yoo Je-Won

Cast: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi

Episodes: 16

Release date: 28 August 2021

Synopsis: City-girl dentist Yoon Hye-jun (played by Shin Min-a) locks horns with small-town jack-of-all-trades Hong Doo-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho) after moving to the latter’s seaside home to set up a practice. As she adapts to her new life, with a little help from him, she finds herself in the midst of quirky misunderstandings and lighthearted banter. Soon enough, the two fall in love.

Start‑Up

Directed by: Oh Choong-Hwan

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kang Han-na

Episodes: 16

Release date: 17 October 2020

Synopsis: Visionary Seo Dal-mi (played by Bae Suzy) dreams of being Korea’s Steve Jobs by making her way to the top of an AI firm without a college degree. As she navigates the challenges of launching a startup, she has her first love – programmer Nam Do-san (played by Nam Joo-hyuk) – by her side. Also in the spotlight? Investor Han Ji-pyeong (played by Kim Seon-ho). The three tread the rough path to realise their dreams in Seoul’s cut-throat job culture – complete with pitches, investor hunting, networking, and conversations around money.

Welcome to Waikiki 2

Directed by: Lee Chang-min

Cast: Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Seon-ho, Shin Hyun-soo, Moon Ga-young, Ahn So-hee, Kim Ye-won

Episodes: 16

Release date: 25 March 2019

Synopsis: The second instalment to the wildly popular comedy drama Welcome to Waikiki sees Lee Joon-ki (played by Lee Yi-kyung) run the guesthouse in Itaewon by himself. Struggling with bankruptcy, he attempts to make ends meet with the help of his high-school friends Cha Woo-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho) who dreams of being a musician and Kook Ki-bong (played by Shin Hyun-soo) who hopes to be a baseball player.

Two Cops

Directed by: Oh Hyun-jong

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Seon-ho

Episodes: 32

Release date: 27 November 2017

Synopsis: Cha Dong-tak (played by Jo Jung-suk) is an investigator with a strong sense of duty. Gong Soo-chang (played by Kim Seon-ho) on the other hand is a con-man with very few morals. As luck would have it, the latter’s soul co-inhabits the body of the former – with the two having to work together to solve crimes. All this, while navigating a growing romance with rookie reporter Song Ji-an (played by Lee Hye-ri).

100 Days My Prince

Directed by: Lee Jong-jae, Nam Sung-woo

Cast: Doh Kyung-soo, Nam Ji-hyun, Jo Sung-ha, Jo Han-chul, Kim Seon-ho, Han So-hee, Kim Jae-young

Episodes: 18

Release date: 10 September 2018

Synopsis: After losing his memory in an accident, crown prince Lee Yool (played by Kyung-soo Do) leads a ‘commoner’s’ life. He soon meets the independent and bold Hong Shim (played by Nam Ji-hyun) who happens to be the oldest bachelorette in his kingdom .The two fall in love, with the prince embarking on a journey of recovering his memory. One of few to earn his trust? Jung Jae-yoon (played by Kim Seon-ho), an advisor with face blindness.

Catch The Ghost

Directed by: Sin Yoon-seob

Cast: Moon Geun-young, Kim Seon-ho

Episodes: 16

Release date: 21 October 2016

Synopsis: After the case of her missing sister is mishandled by a police officer, Yoo Ryeong (played by Moon Geun-young) joins the force to take matters into her own hands. Although she believes in justice, she doesn’t always go by the rules. Her partner is Go Ji-seok (played by Kim Seon-ho), famous amongst his peers for being good looking and the best at his job. He likes following the rules. The two work together, falling in love in the process.

You Drive Me Crazy

Directed by: Hyun Sol-ip

Cast: Lee Yoo-young, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Sung-joo, Kwon Do-woon

Episodes: 4

Release date: 7 May 2018

Synopsis: Han Eun-sung (played by Lee Yoo-young) and Kim Rae-wan (played by Kim Seon-ho) have been friends for eight years. However, their relationship takes a dramatic turn when they sleep together one night, forcing them to revisit their past regrets and feelings.

Which of these Kim Seon-ho TV shows are you adding to your watchlist?

All images: Courtesy Netflix